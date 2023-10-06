Lavi vil la

Devwale nouvo teknoloji ak pouvwa AI

Syans

Fruktoz Idantifye kòm yon "Chanjman siviv" lye ak obezite, etid jwenn

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 6, 2023
Fruktoz Idantifye kòm yon "Chanjman siviv" lye ak obezite, etid jwenn

Researchers from the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus have identified fructose as a central factor in the development of obesity. In a recent study published in Philosophical Transactions, they delve into the exact role fructose plays in weight gain and its connection to diseases such as diabetes and fatty liver disease.

Fructose, which is primarily consumed as table sugar and high fructose corn syrup in Western society, has been known to contribute to obesity. However, this study provides a comprehensive argument for how fructose drives obesity and metabolic issues. The researchers propose that fructose functions as a “survival switch,” storing fuel in case resources become scarce.

The study reveals that fructose stimulates food intake and lowers resting energy metabolism, similar to how an animal prepares to hibernate. Additionally, it damages mitochondria and can lead to conditions like elevated blood pressure, insulin resistance, and fatty liver. The administration of fructose has been shown to cause weight gain and metabolic disturbances.

By examining fructose’s effects on weight gain and metabolic issues, the researchers have put forward a new hypothesis that highlights the specific role fructose plays in the onset of obesity. This hypothesis draws from the experiences of our ancestors and hibernating animals to understand how fructose affects our bodies.

This study provides valuable insights into the harmful effects of fructose on our health and emphasizes the need to limit its consumption. By understanding the mechanisms by which fructose contributes to obesity and metabolic diseases, researchers can develop targeted interventions to prevent and treat these conditions in the future.

sous:
“The fructose survival hypothesis for obesity” by Richard J. Johnson, Miguel A. Lanaspa, L. Gabriela Sanchez-Lozada, Dean Tolan, Takahiko Nakagawa, Takuji Ishimoto, Ana Andres-Hernando, Bernardo Rodriguez-Iturbe and Peter Stenvinkel, 24 July 2023, Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society B Biological Sciences. DOI: 10.1098/rstb.2022.0230

By Mampho Brescia

sou Post

Syans

Chandrayaan-4 Mission: ISRO's Next Lunar Endeavor

Oct 9, 2023 Robert Andre
Syans

Pouse limit yo nan ti aparèy mekanik ak mekanis ki konfòme yo

Oct 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Syans

Presizyon nan OPC ak OPC3 Dlo Modèl nan Predi Viskozite Dlo

Oct 9, 2023 Robert Andre

Ou rate

Syans

Chandrayaan-4 Mission: ISRO's Next Lunar Endeavor

Oct 9, 2023 Robert Andre 0 Kòmantè
Syans

Pouse limit yo nan ti aparèy mekanik ak mekanis ki konfòme yo

Oct 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kòmantè
Syans

Presizyon nan OPC ak OPC3 Dlo Modèl nan Predi Viskozite Dlo

Oct 9, 2023 Robert Andre 0 Kòmantè
Syans

Vwazen galaktik: NGC 3558 ak LEDA 83465

Oct 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kòmantè