Lavi vil la

Devwale nouvo teknoloji ak pouvwa AI

Syans

Falcon Heavy Rocket SpaceX la mete pou lanse misyon Psyche NASA an

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 12, 2023
Falcon Heavy Rocket SpaceX la mete pou lanse misyon Psyche NASA an

SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket is poised to launch its first-ever NASA mission tomorrow, October 13th. The launch was initially planned for October 12th but was delayed by a day due to bad weather conditions. If all goes according to plan, the Psyche asteroid mission will take off at 10:19 a.m. EDT.

The Falcon Heavy is comprised of three strapped-together first stages of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket. It is currently the second-most powerful rocket in operation, after NASA’s Space Launch System. Since its debut, the Falcon Heavy has been launched a total of seven times, with its most recent launch occurring in July of this year. Despite its previous successful missions, the upcoming launch will mark the first time the Falcon Heavy is carrying a payload for NASA.

The Psyche mission aims to investigate the metallic asteroid of the same name, which is located in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. Scientists believe that Psyche may be the exposed core of an ancient protoplanet. This mission will provide valuable insights into the early days of the solar system and the process of planet formation.

The Psyche probe is scheduled to reach the asteroid in 2029 and study it from orbit for at least 26 months. Its findings will contribute to our understanding of planetary compositions and the formation of celestial bodies.

Currently, there is a 50% chance of favorable weather conditions for the launch. The mission has daily launch opportunities until October 25th.

Sous: NASA, SpaceX

By Mampho Brescia

sou Post

Syans

Fanm prefere fòs fizik nan relasyon kout tèm, men imè afilye pou siksè alontèm.

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Syans

Gid pou Wè ak Foto Eklips Solè Anilè a san danje

Oct 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Syans

Satelit nan Lespas: Yon Menas pou Radyo Astwonomi ak Koneksyon nou ak Cosmos

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Ou rate

Syans

Fanm prefere fòs fizik nan relasyon kout tèm, men imè afilye pou siksè alontèm.

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kòmantè
Syans

Gid pou Wè ak Foto Eklips Solè Anilè a san danje

Oct 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kòmantè
Syans

Satelit nan Lespas: Yon Menas pou Radyo Astwonomi ak Koneksyon nou ak Cosmos

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kòmantè
Syans

Fluoresans yo itilize pou mezire nivo estrès nan plant soya ki ekspoze a ozòn.

Oct 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kòmantè