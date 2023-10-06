Lavi vil la

Syans

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 6, 2023
Kerry Wood Nature Center envite w temwen espektakilè eklips solè anyèl la

The Kerry Wood Nature Centre is hosting a special event to observe the upcoming annual solar eclipse. This rare phenomenon occurs when the Moon comes between the Sun and Earth, creating a shadow on the Earth’s surface. With the right equipment, it is possible to safely view the Sun as the Moon partially blocks its light.

According to NASA, this particular eclipse is an annular solar eclipse. An annular eclipse occurs when the Moon is at or near its farthest point from Earth during its orbit. As a result, the Moon appears smaller than the Sun and does not fully cover it. Instead, it creates a captivating sight of a dark disk atop a larger, bright disk, forming a ring-like shape around the Moon.

The solar eclipse will take place on the morning of Saturday, October 14. This event offers Red Deer a unique opportunity to witness a solar eclipse, which will be the best view the city has had in several years.

Join the Kerry Wood Nature Centre for this memorable event and witness the beauty and wonder of the annual solar eclipse. Be sure to bring the necessary equipment to safely observe the eclipse and enjoy this extraordinary celestial event.

Definisyon:
– Solar Eclipse: A phenomenon that occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, causing a temporary shadow on Earth’s surface.
– Annular Solar Eclipse: A type of solar eclipse where the Moon is at or near its farthest point from Earth, resulting in a ring-like shape around the Moon.

Sous:
– Kerry Wood Nature Centre
- NASA

