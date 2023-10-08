Lavi vil la

Devwale nouvo teknoloji ak pouvwa AI

Syans

Eklips solè pral bale atravè Amerik di Nò le 14 oktòb

ByRobert Andre

Oct 8, 2023
Eklips solè pral bale atravè Amerik di Nò le 14 oktòb

On Saturday, October 14, North America will be treated to a solar eclipse. The eclipse will begin over the Pacific Ocean, west of Vancouver Island, and then track southeast, making landfall in Oregon and crossing seven other US states before continuing on to Mexico and South America. While the effects of the eclipse will be visible north of the 49th parallel in Canada, it will be an annular eclipse, not a total eclipse.

The visual experience of the eclipse will vary across Canada. Vancouver and the Okanagan region in British Columbia will witness approximately 80% of the eclipse, while Calgary will see around 70%, Regina 60%, Winnipeg 50%, Toronto 30%, Montreal 20%, and the Atlantic provinces just 10%. The difference between an annular eclipse and a total eclipse is that during an annular eclipse, the moon does not fully block out the sun, creating a mesmerizing “ring of fire” effect around the moon for viewers along the darkest part of the eclipse’s path.

The best viewing of the annular eclipse will be along the 125-mile-wide path of annularity. The coastal community of Florence, Oregon, which falls in the middle of the eclipse’s path, is already experiencing a surge in hotel bookings. It is important to note that looking directly at the sun during the eclipse without proper eye protection can cause severe eye injury. Therefore, experts advise the use of specialized eye protection when observing the eclipse.

Sous: Global News

By Robert Andre

sou Post

Syans

NASA revele premye imaj pi gwo echantiyon astewoyid yo te janm kolekte

Oct 11, 2023 Robert Andre
Syans

Konprann enpòtans bonbon yo nan vi prive sou entènèt

Oct 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Syans

Frajilite detèktè anviwònman yo nan zòn ki gen gwo risk

Oct 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Ou rate

Syans

NASA revele premye imaj pi gwo echantiyon astewoyid yo te janm kolekte

Oct 11, 2023 Robert Andre 0 Kòmantè
Syans

Konprann enpòtans bonbon yo nan vi prive sou entènèt

Oct 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kòmantè
Syans

Frajilite detèktè anviwònman yo nan zòn ki gen gwo risk

Oct 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kòmantè
Syans

Lansman veso espasyèl Psyche NASA an ka retade akòz move tan

Oct 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kòmantè