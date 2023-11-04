Fragman astewoyid ki fèk dekouvri yo ofri yon apèsi sou orijin lavi yo

A remarkable event took place at the National Museum of Natural History in Washington, D.C. on Friday (Nov. 3), as the Smithsonian unveiled the first public display of a fragment from the asteroid Bennu. This small rock was brought back to Earth by NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission, which successfully landed its sample return capsule in the Utah desert on September 24. The unveiling ceremony was attended by NASA Administrator Bill Nelson and other high-ranking officials from both NASA and the Smithsonian.

The display, located in the museum’s Janet Annenberg Hooker Hall of Geology, Gems, and Minerals, showcased the Bennu fragment in a stainless steel bottle with a glass viewing port. The rock, approximately 0.3 inches in diameter, is a deep black color and is kept in a pure-nitrogen environment to preserve its pristine condition. Flanking the display are scale models of the ULA Atlas V rocket that launched the mission and the Lockheed Martin-built OSIRIS-REx probe.

This fragment of Bennu, labeled as OREX-800027-0 by NASA scientists, has undergone a computer tomography (CT) scan which revealed its fascinating composition. Comprised of dozens of smaller rocks that have been cemented together, the fragment shows heavy alteration by water, resulting in the formation of clays, iron oxides, iron sulfides, carbonates, and other minerals rich in water and carbon.

Scientists are eager to study the Bennu fragment as it holds the potential to provide information about the origins of our solar system and the development of life on Earth. The water-rich minerals and carbon-rich molecules contained within the fragment may shed light on the formation of the Solar System, Earth’s oceans, and the evolution of life itself.

In addition to the display at the Smithsonian, another Bennu fragment has been loaned for scientific study. Two more rocks will be displayed at the University of Arizona’s Alfie Norville Gem & Mineral Museum in Tucson and at Space Center Houston. These exhibits will offer the public and researchers further opportunities to examine and learn from these intriguing asteroid fragments.

