Dekouvri syèl la lannwit nan Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore

Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore is offering visitors the chance to experience the beauty of the night sky with two upcoming star parties. Teaming up with the Grand Traverse Astronomical Society, the park will host events on September 15th and October 21st from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Dune Climb area.

The star parties at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore provide an opportunity for visitors to observe the stunning dark skies of the park. The lack of light pollution allows for clear views of deep-space objects through provided telescopes. Depending on the date and conditions, attendees may be able to see stars, planets, meteors, and even the Milky Way.

In addition to stargazing, the events offer other activities for visitors to enjoy. Before sunset, there will be solar viewing and children’s activities available. Once it gets dark, there will be drop-in telescope stations and information stations for attendees to explore. To make the most of the star party, visitors are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather and bring items such as flashlights (preferably with a red filter to preserve night vision), binoculars, bug spray, beach chairs, and blankets.

Admission to the star parties is free, but a visitor’s pass is required for entry to the park. More information about each event, including parking details and weather-related cancellations, can be found on Sleeping Bear Dunes’ online calendar.

With the increasing loss of dark skies due to light pollution, events like these are important for preserving and appreciating the wonders of the night sky. The Grand Traverse Astronomical Society is dedicated to promoting public awareness and understanding of astronomy, and through their partnership with Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, they are able to share their passion for the stars with a wider audience.

