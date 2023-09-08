Lavi vil la

Devwale nouvo teknoloji ak pouvwa AI

Syans

Nouvo Insights Dekouvwi potansyèl pou pi bon batri ityòm-souf

ByRobert Andre

Sep 8, 2023
Nouvo Insights Dekouvwi potansyèl pou pi bon batri ityòm-souf

Scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory have made significant progress in improving lithium-sulfur batteries, a promising technology that offers advantages over traditional lithium-ion batteries. Lithium-sulfur batteries can store two to three times more energy, are more affordable due to the abundance and low cost of sulfur, and do not rely on critical resources like cobalt and nickel.

However, the short lifetime of lithium-sulfur batteries has hindered their widespread adoption. The dissolution of sulfur from the cathode during discharge leads to performance decline over time. In a previous study, scientists at Argonne developed a catalyst that minimized this sulfur loss problem. While the catalyst showed promise, its exact atomic-scale working mechanism remained unknown.

Through their latest research, scientists at Argonne have uncovered the reaction mechanism that occurs in the presence of the catalyst. The catalyst facilitates the formation of dense nanoscale bubbles of lithium polysulfides on the cathode surface. These lithium polysulfides prevent sulfur loss and performance decline, leading to more stable and longer-lasting batteries.

Characterization techniques, including synchrotron X-ray beams and a newly invented technique to visualize the electrode-electrolyte interface at the nanoscale, were critical in understanding the reaction mechanism. The team’s discovery not only provides insights into improving lithium-sulfur batteries but also opens doors for research on other next-generation batteries.

With this breakthrough, the future of lithium-sulfur batteries appears brighter, offering a more sustainable and eco-friendly solution for the transportation industry.

Sous:

  • Argonne National Laboratory: Research News
  • Nature: “Visualizing interfacial collective reaction behaviour of Li–S batteries” (DOI: 10.1038/s41586-023-06326-8)

By Robert Andre

sou Post

Syans

Demonstrasyon inogirasyon satelit ADRAS-J devwale pou abòde kriz debri espasyèl

Sep 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Syans

Etid revele pèt alarmant nan plèn inondasyon mondyal plis pase 27 ane

Sep 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Syans

Hack astronom la pèmèt Solè Orbiter pran obsèvasyon difisil

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andre

Ou rate

Syans

Demonstrasyon inogirasyon satelit ADRAS-J devwale pou abòde kriz debri espasyèl

Sep 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kòmantè
Nouvèl

Touris yo fèt san konnen sou rès yon 'kontinan pèdi'

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kòmantè
Nouvèl

Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter pran imaj Chandrayaan-3 Lander sou Pol Sid Lalin lan

Sep 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kòmantè
Nouvèl

Kijan poubèl fatra entelijan ap redefini jesyon fatra vil yo

Sep 10, 2023 0 Kòmantè