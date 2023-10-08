In the world of archaeology, it has been an exciting week filled with the discovery of incredible artifacts and treasures. In Norway, a Viking treasure dating back 1,200 years was found in a family’s backyard. Additionally, gold figures depicting Norse gods, even older than the Viking treasure, were discovered in Norway as well. Denmark’s famous Jelling Stone, which provides the earliest mention of the country’s modern name, is also revealing new insights about its creator. These findings are just a glimpse of the numerous discoveries in archaeology this week.

Moving deeper into our planet, scientists have made a surprising revelation about Earth’s inner core. Previously believed to be a solid ball of metal, new research suggests that the inner core is surprisingly soft and less rigid than previously thought. This softness may be attributed to hyperactive atoms. In other Earth-related news, satellite data reveals that this year’s ozone hole has grown to around twice the size of Antarctica, with the eruption of Tonga’s underwater volcano in 2021 potentially contributing to this expansion.

Venturing beyond our planet, the James Webb Space Telescope continues to amaze scientists with its remarkable discoveries. Physics-breaking rogue objects and “impossible” galaxies have been observed. Additionally, there may be a dozen objects beyond Pluto that could unveil a previously unknown section of our solar system.

In the realm of health, an updated COVID-19 vaccine developed by Novavax has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. In a study conducted with rodents, it was discovered that neurons are not the sole cells responsible for memory in the brain. Furthermore, genetic factors may influence the success of individuals considering a vegetarian diet.

With the arrival of October comes the season of Nobel Prizes. The awards for physics, chemistry, and medicine have been granted for notable achievements such as the creation of minuscule slices of light, the discovery of peculiar quantum dots, and groundbreaking work on mRNA vaccines.

Among the fascinating images shared this week is a screenshot of a dust devil on Mars captured by NASA’s Perseverance rover. The dust devil reaches a height of approximately 1.2 miles, making it five times taller than the Empire State Building.

In the upcoming week, skywatchers in certain regions of North, Central, and South America will have the opportunity to witness a “ring of fire” solar eclipse. However, it is important to take precautions and not look directly at the sun. Utilizing DIY eclipse viewers, special glasses, or disco balls will enable safe observation of this celestial event.

