Lavi vil la

Devwale nouvo teknoloji ak pouvwa AI

Syans

Gwo Tanpèt Solè Ansyen Detere nan Alp franse yo

ByGabriel Botha

Oct 9, 2023
Gwo Tanpèt Solè Ansyen Detere nan Alp franse yo

In the Southern French Alps, the remains of Scots pine trees have provided scientists with evidence of the largest-ever recorded solar storm. This ancient storm, which occurred approximately 14,300 years ago, would have had devastating effects on modern technology if it happened today.

The solar storm involved a massive burst of energetic particles being released by the sun into space. This event was detected through the analysis of annual growth rings within the preserved ancient trees. Researchers discovered a significant spike in radiocarbon, a carbon isotope, within the growth rings found near the Drouzet River in the Gap region.

If such a solar storm took place in contemporary times, it could have potentially fried satellites and caused extensive disruptions to electricity grids. The data obtained from the tree rings sheds light on the magnitude of this ancient event and the potential risks that modern societies face from similar occurrences.

Understanding the impact of solar storms is essential in modern times as we rely heavily on technology vulnerable to these space weather events. By studying past solar storms, scientists can improve forecasting capabilities and develop strategies to mitigate the potential damage caused by such powerful solar phenomena.

This research highlights the importance of using natural archives to uncover ancient events and their implications for present-day society. By analyzing tree rings or other natural records, scientists can gain valuable insights into the Earth’s past and better prepare for potential future challenges.

Sous:
- Reuters

By Gabriel Botha

sou Post

Syans

Konprann enpòtans bonbon yo nan vi prive sou entènèt

Oct 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Syans

Frajilite detèktè anviwònman yo nan zòn ki gen gwo risk

Oct 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Syans

Lansman veso espasyèl Psyche NASA an ka retade akòz move tan

Oct 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Ou rate

Syans

Konprann enpòtans bonbon yo nan vi prive sou entènèt

Oct 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kòmantè
Syans

Frajilite detèktè anviwònman yo nan zòn ki gen gwo risk

Oct 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kòmantè
Syans

Lansman veso espasyèl Psyche NASA an ka retade akòz move tan

Oct 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kòmantè
Syans

NASA dekouvri astewoyid tou pre Latè 2023 TF4

Oct 11, 2023 Robert Andre 0 Kòmantè