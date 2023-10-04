Lavi vil la

Devwale nouvo teknoloji ak pouvwa AI

Syans

Rocky Point: Yon vag klasik sou North Shore

ByRobert Andre

Oct 4, 2023
Rocky Point: Yon vag klasik sou North Shore

Rocky Point, located near Pipe on the North Shore’s Seven Mile Miracle, is known for being a fantastic wave. As winter approaches, surfers are eagerly awaiting the arrival of consistent swells. However, before we dive into the upcoming season, let’s take a closer look at the first substantial swell that recently hit Rocky Point after a few months of slower waves.

Early season swells often produce tricky conditions, influenced by strong winds and the accumulation of sand. Despite these factors, Rocky Point remains an exceptional wave. Its unique combination of power and shape makes it a favorite among surfers in the area.

Rocky Point’s location on the North Shore, famous for hosting some of the most iconic waves in the world, contributes to its reputation. Surrounded by prestigious breaks like Pipeline and Backdoor, Rocky Point holds its own as a reliable and exciting spot to catch some quality waves.

While the source article includes a video link to showcase the recent swell, additional information about the specific characteristics and history of Rocky Point would provide a more comprehensive understanding.

Definisyon:
– Rocky Point: A surf break located near Pipe on the North Shore’s Seven Mile Miracle, known for producing excellent waves.
– Seven Mile Miracle: A stretch of coastline on the North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii, famous for its consistent surf breaks.
– Swell: A series of large ocean waves generated by strong winds.

Sous:
– Pa gen sous espesifik site.

By Robert Andre

sou Post

Syans

Triceratops Zo bwa Tèt Yo te jwenn nan Kanada Kounye a nan ekspozisyon nan Royal Tyrrell Museum

Oct 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Syans

Astwonòm yo dekouvri eksplozyon ra nan linivè: mistè a lumineux vit ble optik tranzitwa

Oct 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Syans

Syantis yo rankontre "Bon Pwoblèm" kòm yon bwat echantiyon gen anpil materyèl ki soti nan astewoyid Bennu.

Oct 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Ou rate

Syans

Triceratops Zo bwa Tèt Yo te jwenn nan Kanada Kounye a nan ekspozisyon nan Royal Tyrrell Museum

Oct 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kòmantè
Syans

Astwonòm yo dekouvri eksplozyon ra nan linivè: mistè a lumineux vit ble optik tranzitwa

Oct 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kòmantè
Syans

Syantis yo rankontre "Bon Pwoblèm" kòm yon bwat echantiyon gen anpil materyèl ki soti nan astewoyid Bennu.

Oct 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kòmantè
Syans

Lachin planifye pou elaji estasyon espasyèl kòm altènatif pou ISS

Oct 6, 2023 Robert Andre 0 Kòmantè