Yon Delight selès: Temwen mèvèy la nan yon eklips linè pasyèl

After the recent annular solar eclipse enthralled spectators in select parts of the western hemisphere, skywatchers across the world are now eagerly awaiting another celestial spectacle – a partial lunar eclipse. This captivating astronomical phenomenon, occurring when the Earth moves between the Sun and the Moon, casting a shadow on the lunar surface, is set to take place on the night of October 28, continuing into the early hours of October 29.

Where Can You Marvel at the Partial Lunar Eclipse?

This mesmerizing event will be visible from a multitude of locations, spanning South America, north-eastern North America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and over the Atlantic, south Pacific, and Indian Oceans. As the night progresses, the beginning of the eclipse will grace the skies of Australia, the North Pacific Ocean, and eastern parts of Russia. Conversely, as the moon makes its ascent, the end of the eclipse will be observable for those situated in the South Atlantic Ocean, North Atlantic Ocean, and eastern regions of Brazil and Canada.

Lunar Eclipse in India: A Special Treat for Stargazers

India will also have the privilege of witnessing the entire spectacle, offering a unique opportunity for stargazers and astronomers alike. Shilpi Gupta, Scientific Officer at the MP Birla Planetarium in Kolkata, has confirmed that the complete lunar eclipse will be visible from all over India. The full phase of the Moon, when it is fully illuminated and opposite the sun in its orbit around Earth, is anticipated to occur on October 29, Sunday at 1:54 am IST.

Understanding the Mechanism of a Lunar Eclipse

A lunar eclipse takes place on a full moon day when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align themselves in a straight line and the same plane. The Sun-Earth and Earth-Moon planes are inclined at an angle of 5 degrees to each other. When these planes intersect, and the moon is positioned near or at the nodes of the intersection, an eclipse ensues.

The Earth’s shadow comprises two distinctive regions – the Umbra, the inner dark zone, and the Penumbra, the outer lighter area. During this celestial event, the Moon will traverse through both the umbra and penumbra, resulting in a combined penumbral and partial lunar eclipse. This awe-inspiring occurrence promises to be a captivating marvel for all fortunate enough to witness it.

FAQ:

Q: Where will the partial lunar eclipse be visible?

A: The eclipse will be visible from various parts of the world, including South America, north-eastern North America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and over the Atlantic, south Pacific, and Indian Oceans.

Q: Which Indian cities will witness the partial lunar eclipse?

A: In India, the entire eclipse will be visible, offering a unique opportunity for stargazers and astronomers alike. The full phase of the Moon will occur on October 29, Sunday at 1:54 am IST.

Q: What causes a lunar eclipse?

A: A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align themselves in a straight line and in the same plane. This alignment leads to the Earth casting a shadow on the Moon, resulting in an eclipsed moon.

Q: What are the two regions of the Earth’s shadow during a lunar eclipse?

A: The Earth’s shadow consists of the darker inner region called the Umbra and the lighter outer region known as the Penumbra.