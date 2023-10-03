Lavi vil la

Devwale nouvo teknoloji ak pouvwa AI

Syans

Misyon Luna-25 Larisi a fini nan aksidan akòz fonksyone malfonksyònman inite kontwòl

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 3, 2023
Misyon Luna-25 Larisi a fini nan aksidan akòz fonksyone malfonksyònman inite kontwòl

Russia’s state space corporation, Roscosmos, has revealed that a malfunction in an on-board control unit led to the crash of the Luna-25 spacecraft on the moon. The control unit failed to deactivate the propulsion system, causing it to blast for longer than necessary, resulting in the spacecraft spinning out of control and crashing into the moon. This failure marks the end of Russia’s first lunar mission in 47 years.

The malfunction occurred when issuing a corrective pulse to transfer the spacecraft from a circular lunar orbit to an elliptical pre-landing orbit. The propulsion system worked for 127 seconds instead of the planned 84 seconds, leading to the crash. The most likely cause of the malfunction was a failure in the angular velocity measuring unit of the on-board control system, resulting in incorrect data commands and the propulsion system not being shut down when required.

This crash is a setback for Russia’s space power, highlighting its decline since the days of Cold War competition. During that time, Moscow was the first to launch a satellite, Sputnik 1, into orbit in 1957, and Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first person to travel into space in 1961.

Despite this failure, the Kremlin remains optimistic about Russia’s future in space exploration. It has downplayed the incident and stated that ambitious plans in space will continue.

Sous:
– [Sous 1]
– [Sous 2]

By Mampho Brescia

sou Post

Syans

Teleskòp James Webb NASA an detekte siy potansyèl ki bay lavi sou yon planèt byen lwen

Oct 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Syans

Misyon Lalin Lachin nan avanse kòm Beijing plan pou Ekspedisyon Lalin nan lavni ak Estasyon Rechèch

Oct 4, 2023 Robert Andre
Syans

Athena: Sistèm Modèl dife ki mache ak AI kap goumen kont dife nan NSW

Oct 4, 2023 Robert Andre

Ou rate

Syans

Teleskòp James Webb NASA an detekte siy potansyèl ki bay lavi sou yon planèt byen lwen

Oct 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kòmantè
Syans

Misyon Lalin Lachin nan avanse kòm Beijing plan pou Ekspedisyon Lalin nan lavni ak Estasyon Rechèch

Oct 4, 2023 Robert Andre 0 Kòmantè
Syans

Athena: Sistèm Modèl dife ki mache ak AI kap goumen kont dife nan NSW

Oct 4, 2023 Robert Andre 0 Kòmantè
Syans

Veso espasyèl OSIRIS-REx NASA an retounen echantiyon astewoyid istorik sou Latè

Oct 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kòmantè