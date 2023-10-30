Yon nouvo espès sourit epinè dekouvri nan Ekwatè

A remarkable new discovery has been made in Ecuador, where a previously unknown species of spiny mouse has been identified. This new addition to the animal kingdom has been named Neacomys marci, in recognition of conservationist Marc Hoogeslag. It is a small rodent, approximately the size of a tennis ball, with distinctive features such as a long tail, pale suede belly fur, and a white throat. The recent finding marks the 14th species of its kind to be identified in the last five years alone, highlighting the ongoing exploration of biodiversity.

The researchers behind this discovery, Nicolás Tinoco from Pontificia Universidad Católica del Ecuador, Claudia Koch from Leibniz Institute for the Analysis of Biodiversity Change in Germany, Javier E. Colmenares-Pinzón from Universidad Industrial de Santander in Colombia, and Jorge Brito from Instituto Nacional de Biodiversidad in Ecuador, published their findings in the renowned open-access journal ZooKeys.

Neacomys, the genus to which this new species belongs, is widely distributed throughout eastern Panama and the northern half of South America. Recent studies have unveiled multiple new species within this genus, reflecting the dynamic nature of scientific exploration in this field. However, despite these revelations, there is still much to learn about the true diversity of Neacomys, as many regions in South America and adjacent Central America have yet to be thoroughly studied.

The significance of the Chocó biogeographic region in northwestern Ecuador cannot be overstated. Despite its considerable size, this area remains one of the least studied biodiversity hotspots in South America. The rainforests of northwestern Ecuador are home to a multitude of species, many of which are endemic and found nowhere else on Earth.

This groundbreaking research was made possible by comprehensive reviews of museum collections and intense field collection efforts. Molecular analysis has been instrumental in accurately identifying species within the Neacomys genus. The naming of this new species in honor of Marc Hoogeslag, a devoted conservationist and advocate for ecological reserves, highlights the importance of protecting and preserving endangered species. The EcoMinga Foundation’s Manduriacu Reserve, where Neacomys marci was discovered, is just one example of ecological reserves benefiting from Hoogeslag’s efforts.

This discovery serves as a reminder of how much there is still left to explore and discover in our natural world. It highlights the crucial role of scientific research in deepening our understanding of biodiversity and the need for continued conservation efforts. With each new species identified, we gain further insight into the intricacies of our planet’s rich tapestry of life.