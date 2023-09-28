Lavi vil la

Devwale nouvo teknoloji ak pouvwa AI

Syans

Teleskòp Espas James Webb NASA dekouvri gaz kabonik sou Ewòp

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 28, 2023
Astronomers using NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) have made a significant discovery by detecting the presence of carbon dioxide on Europa, one of Jupiter’s icy moons. This finding sheds light on the composition and potential habitability of this mysterious moon.

The researchers utilized the JWST’s Near-Infrared Spectrograph (NIRSpec) instrument to observe the frozen surface of Europa in the infrared spectrum. Through their observations, they were able to pinpoint the existence of carbon dioxide in a specific region on the moon’s surface.

What’s particularly intriguing about this discovery is that the carbon molecules detected on Europa did not originate from meteorite impacts or other external sources. This suggests that they are naturally occurring on the moon itself, potentially through internal processes.

Europa has long been a target of scientific interest due to its subsurface ocean of liquid water. The presence of carbon dioxide adds another intriguing layer to the moon’s potential habitability. Carbon is a fundamental building block of life as we know it, and its presence could indicate the possibility of organic compounds on Europa.

Future missions, such as NASA’s Europa Clipper, will further investigate this fascinating moon and work towards answering the question of whether Europa could support life. The discovery of carbon dioxide is a crucial step in understanding the complex environment of this distant world.

