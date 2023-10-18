NASA has embarked on a new mission to explore Psyche, the 16th asteroid ever discovered. Psyche, named after the Greek goddess of the soul, is the largest “M-type” asteroid in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. It is believed to be the remnants of a planet that was destroyed in the early years of the solar system.

M-type asteroids like Psyche are composed mostly of iron and nickel, similar to Earth’s core. Scientists believe that studying these metallic worlds will provide valuable insights into the inaccessible interior of our own planet.

Currently, our understanding of Earth’s core is limited. We rely on indirect methods such as studying metallic meteorites and using seismology to analyze earthquake vibrations. However, these methods have their limitations. The Psyche mission aims to provide a new perspective by exploring the core of a celestial object that shares similarities with Earth’s core.

The mission will investigate whether Psyche was once a hot and molten core that slowly cooled and solidified, like Earth’s core. It will also study the asteroid’s chemical composition, age, and surface characteristics. By analyzing these factors, scientists hope to gain insights into the evolution of Earth and gather valuable data for future mineral exploration.

The spacecraft is equipped with a range of instruments including broad-spectrum cameras, spectrometers, magnetometers, and gravimeters. These instruments will enable scientists to gather data on Psyche’s shape, mass, gravity distribution, and chemical makeup.

The mission to Psyche is expected to be a six-year journey covering a distance of 3.6 billion kilometers. Scientists are eagerly awaiting the findings from this mission, which will provide new insights into the mysteries of our own planet’s core.

