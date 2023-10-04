Lavi vil la

Devwale nouvo teknoloji ak pouvwa AI

Syans

Veso espasyèl OSIRIS-REx NASA an reyisi retounen echantiyon astewoyid sou Latè

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 4, 2023
Veso espasyèl OSIRIS-REx NASA an reyisi retounen echantiyon astewoyid sou Latè

After years of preparation and hard work, NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission has successfully returned a capsule containing rocks and dust collected from the asteroid Bennu. The sample return capsule landed in a targeted area near Salt Lake City, Utah, on September 24. Prior to touchdown, the spacecraft captured final images of the capsule’s descent towards Earth.

The OSIRIS-REx mission, which stands for Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification and Security—Regolith Explorer, aimed to collect a sample from Bennu and bring it back to Earth for analysis. The spacecraft reached Bennu in 2018 and spent several years studying the asteroid’s surface before collecting a sample in 2020.

Following the landing, the sample return capsule was transported to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. Meanwhile, the OSIRIS-APEX spacecraft, now renamed, is embarking on a new mission to rendezvous with the asteroid Apophis in 2029.

The return of the sample capsule is a significant achievement for the OSIRIS-REx team and NASA’s exploration efforts. By studying the asteroid’s composition, scientists hope to gain insights into the origins of the solar system and potentially discover valuable resources that could aid future space exploration.

Sous:
– Image credit: NASA/Goddard/University of Arizona/Lockheed Martin
– Citation: NASA (2023, October 4) NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft views sample return capsule’s departure. Retrieved 4 October 2023.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

sou Post

Syans

Triceratops Zo bwa Tèt Yo te jwenn nan Kanada Kounye a nan ekspozisyon nan Royal Tyrrell Museum

Oct 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Syans

Astwonòm yo dekouvri eksplozyon ra nan linivè: mistè a lumineux vit ble optik tranzitwa

Oct 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Syans

Syantis yo rankontre "Bon Pwoblèm" kòm yon bwat echantiyon gen anpil materyèl ki soti nan astewoyid Bennu.

Oct 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Ou rate

Syans

Triceratops Zo bwa Tèt Yo te jwenn nan Kanada Kounye a nan ekspozisyon nan Royal Tyrrell Museum

Oct 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kòmantè
Syans

Astwonòm yo dekouvri eksplozyon ra nan linivè: mistè a lumineux vit ble optik tranzitwa

Oct 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kòmantè
Syans

Syantis yo rankontre "Bon Pwoblèm" kòm yon bwat echantiyon gen anpil materyèl ki soti nan astewoyid Bennu.

Oct 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kòmantè
Syans

Lachin planifye pou elaji estasyon espasyèl kòm altènatif pou ISS

Oct 6, 2023 Robert Andre 0 Kòmantè