Èske gen yon bagay etranj sou Mas?

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 8, 2023
NASA’s Perseverance rover has captured an intriguing image on Mars, featuring two boulders that bear an uncanny resemblance to a shark fin and a crab claw. The rover, which arrived on the Red Planet in February 2021, has been exploring the Jezero Crater in search of signs of past life on Mars. However, these oddly shaped boulders were an unexpected surprise during its mission.

Perseverance is currently traversing through an ancient river delta that was once a massive lake, estimated to be about 16,000 feet deep. The photograph, taken on August 18, 2023, showcases a phenomenon known as pareidolia. Pareidolia occurs when the brain interprets random patterns as meaningful images. A classic example is perceiving the face of Jesus Christ in a piece of burnt toast.

This is not the first time Mars has been the subject of pareidolia. One of the most famous cases is the “Face on Mars,” an image captured by NASA’s Viking 1 spacecraft in July 1976, which seemed to depict a face with distinct features. Although NASA explained that the illusion was a result of shadows, the image sparked widespread discussion.

NASA shared the photograph of the shark fin and crab claw-like boulders on social media, inviting viewers to share their interpretations. The replies revealed a variety of imaginative sightings, including a coffee bean, a Stegosaurus, a pair of lips, and a turtle head.

Despite Mars having been covered in water billions of years ago, there is currently no evidence to suggest that the planet ever harbored any form of life. These photographs, although intriguing, do not alter our understanding of Mars’ desolate nature.

