NASA’s Lucy spacecraft has reached a significant milestone in its mission to explore Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids. The spacecraft recently made a close flyby of the asteroid Dinkinesh, marking the first of its encounters with the 10 asteroids it will study during its journey. Lucy passed about 300 million miles away from Dinkinesh, located in the main asteroid belt beyond Mars. This encounter served as a test for Lucy’s instruments before it delves into larger and more intriguing asteroids.

Dinkinesh, measuring only half a mile across, is likely the smallest of the space rocks on Lucy’s itinerary. The spacecraft’s primary targets are the Trojan asteroids, which are considered to be remnants from the early days of the solar system. Lucy will swing past eight Trojans, anticipated to be between 10 to 100 times larger than Dinkinesh, before concluding its mission by passing the final two asteroids in 2033.

The Lucy spacecraft was launched by NASA two years ago with a budget of nearly $1 billion. Named after the famous 3.2 million-year-old skeletal remains found in Ethiopia, Lucy’s purpose is to unravel the mysteries of these pristine celestial bodies and shed light on the origins of our solar system.

Despite a loose solar wing on the spacecraft, which flight controllers have been unable to secure, the mission is expected to proceed smoothly. NASA believes the loose wing will not hinder the spacecraft’s operations, ensuring that Lucy can complete its entire mission as planned.

This recent flyby of Dinkinesh concludes what NASA has dubbed “Asteroid Autumn,” which has seen a series of exciting missions related to asteroid exploration. In September, NASA successfully collected its first samples from an asteroid, and in October, it launched the Psyche spacecraft to study a rare metal-rich asteroid. Unlike its predecessors, Lucy will not make any landings or gather samples. Instead, it will capture extensive data and images during its encounters with the asteroids, offering scientists a wealth of information for further analysis.

Hal Levison, the lead scientist from the Southwest Research Institute, expressed excitement over the flyby, highlighting that Dinkinesh was previously “an unresolved smudge in the best telescopes.” With Lucy’s advanced instruments and technology, researchers anticipate groundbreaking discoveries about these ancient remnants in the years to come.

Kesyon yo poze souvan (FAQ)

Ki misyon Lucy?

Lucy’s mission is to explore the Trojan asteroids around Jupiter and gain insights into the early history of our solar system.

Trojan asteroids are a group of asteroids that share Jupiter’s orbit but are located in stable regions around the Sun-Jupiter Lagrange points.

Lucy will study a total of 10 asteroids, primarily the Trojan asteroids, during its mission.

Lucy’s primary targets are the Trojans, which are believed to be ancient remnants from the early solar system.

No, Lucy will not make any landings or collect samples. Instead, it will capture data and images during its encounters with the asteroids.