Nouvo sondaj NASA an kòmanse vwayaje nan yon mond metal misterye

A new NASA probe has been launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida to visit an intriguing object in our Solar System. The spacecraft, named Psyche, is on its way to 16 Psyche, an asteroid composed of up to 60 percent iron and nickel. Scientists believe that this asteroid may be the core of a planet-like object that had its rocky layers stripped away. Psyche is the largest known object of its kind and is expected to provide new insights into the composition and structure of metal worlds in space.

Principal investigator Professor Lindy Elkins-Tanton from Arizona State University expressed excitement about visiting a world that has never been seen up close before. The spacecraft is expected to reach 16 Psyche in August 2029, when it will orbit the asteroid at various distances to map its shape and analyze its internal structure and composition. The images captured during this mission are anticipated to be captivating.

Scientists are particularly interested in how the asteroid’s surface has been affected by micrometeoroids in space, which can cause metal objects to develop a spiky appearance over time. These impacts may have created a layer of metal sand on Psyche’s surface. Telescopes have also detected additional components on the asteroid, potentially including yellowish-green, sulphur-rich rocks, along with metal cliffs formed through cooling and cracking over billions of years.

There are two leading theories about the origin of Psyche. One suggests that it is the exposed core of a failed planet, while the other proposes that it is a primordial unmelted body made of the earliest materials in the Solar System. The spacecraft’s instruments will help determine the truth behind the asteroid’s formation. If Psyche is indeed the core of a failed planet, it may exhibit a “fossil” magnetic field, similar to Earth’s liquid core.

In addition to its scientific value, Psyche could also hold immense economic potential. The possibility of asteroid mining has been raised, as metal meteorites with similar compositions to Psyche have fallen to Earth. However, experts believe that asteroid mining is more likely to be utilized for space exploration purposes, such as extracting resources for fuel on deep space missions. Psyche is located at a considerable distance from Earth, making mining operations infeasible at this stage.

The Psyche mission will also trial two technologies that could be instrumental in future space missions. One is electric propulsion, which uses solar power to excite and accelerate a stream of xenon gas for consistent thrust. The other technology involves using laser beams to increase the rate of data transmission. The NASA mission team has pledged to make all imagery captured during the mission available to the public within 30 minutes of its arrival back on Earth.

