Nouvo etid bay apèsi sou ti mòn yo misterye nan Arrokoth

A recent study led by researchers at the Southwest Research Institute (SwRI) has shed light on the unique mounds that cover the surface of the trans-Neptunian object 486958 Arrokoth. This peculiar object, also known as Ultima Thule, was visited by NASA’s New Horizons space probe in 2019, making it the farthest object ever visited by a spacecraft from Earth.

Arrokoth, a cold classical Kuiper belt object, has a curious hourglass shape and unusual mound structures on its surface. The new study suggests that these mounds likely have a common origin, possibly serving as “building blocks” that can provide insights into the formation of planetesimals.

The research team, led by Dr. Alan Stern, Principal Investigator of the New Horizons mission, identified a dozen mounds on Arrokoth’s larger lobe, Wenu, that are similar in size, shape, coloration, and reflectivity. Additionally, three more mounds were discovered on Arrokoth’s smaller lobe, Weeyo.

Dr. Will Grundy, a co-investigator of the New Horizons mission, compared the mounds to the surface of a raspberry composed of smaller subunits. The team’s findings suggest that Arrokoth’s geology aligns with a model of planetesimal formation called streaming instability. This model proposes that particles orbiting in a gas disk eventually concentrate into clumps that grow over time due to increased orbital velocity.

By studying the sizes of Arrokoth’s mounds, scientists hope to gain a better understanding of the formation of planetesimals. The insights from this study could also be valuable for future missions, such as NASA’s Lucy space probe and the European Space Agency’s Comet Vision Program, which will explore similar objects.

Further research and comparisons with other planetesimals will help determine if similar formation processes took place on these space objects. The team presented their findings at the American Astronomical Society’s Division for Planetary Sciences meeting and published a paper in the Planetary Science Journal.

Sous:

– “New Study Reveals Insights into the Unusual Mounds on Arrokoth” – Southwest Research Institute

– “The Properties and Origin of Kuiper Belt Object Arrokoth’s Large Mounds” – Planetary Science Journal