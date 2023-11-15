Nouvo lojisyèl pèmèt tès motè avyon pi rapid ak pi bon mache

Living near an airport can be a noisy experience, with the loud roar of airplane engines disrupting the peace. However, researchers and engineers at NASA are making strides in reducing the noise generated by turbofan engines, particularly with the increase in air traffic from next-generation aircraft. Their latest development? A groundbreaking software that allows for faster and more cost-effective testing of different engine configurations.

Using the powerful Pleiades supercomputer at the NASA Advanced Supercomputing facility in California’s Silicon Valley, scientists have successfully created software that can accurately model the performance of various engine designs. This breakthrough will enable researchers to better understand the noise levels generated during takeoff and approach, without the need for lengthy and expensive physical tests.

Traditionally, simulating the rotating geometry of an engine, such as a turbofan, has been a time-consuming process. However, NASA’s team of experts utilized the Launch, Ascent, and Vehicle Aerodynamics software along with a sliding mesh technique to streamline the computations. By analytically matching stationary and rotating points on the modeling grid, the software significantly reduces the runtime mapping procedures.

The simulation itself is based on the Source Diagnostic Test fan, a simplified turbofan engine model that is commonly used for physical tests. By replacing the physical model with a virtual simulation, researchers can now save valuable time and resources during the testing and certification process. This breakthrough paves the way for the development of turbofan engine designs that not only decrease fuel consumption and emissions but also minimize noise levels.

This incredible achievement by NASA’s researchers will be showcased at SC23, the international supercomputing conference, scheduled for November 12-17, 2023, in Denver, Colorado. The agency will present a total of 42 computational achievements that highlight their commitment to advancing aerospace technology.

FAQ:

Q: What is turbofan engine noise?

A: Turbofan engine noise refers to the sound generated by jet engines, specifically those with a fan at the front, which are commonly used in aircraft.

Q: How does the new software work?

A: The new software utilizes a sliding mesh technique and advanced computational algorithms to model the performance of turbofan engines in a faster and more cost-effective manner.

Q: Why is reducing aircraft engine noise important?

A: Reducing aircraft engine noise is crucial to minimize the disruptive impact on communities near airports and improve the overall quality of life for residents.

Q: Will the new software make aircraft engines quieter?

A: The software aims to aid in the development of turbofan engine designs that lower fuel burn and reduce emissions without increasing noise levels. While it will help in achieving quieter engines, the specific noise reduction will depend on the design modifications implemented.