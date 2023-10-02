Planetary scientists have long been aware that Mercury, the closest planet to the Sun, has been shrinking for billions of years. This shrinking is a result of the planet’s interior cooling down and contracting in volume. However, the extent to which Mercury is still shrinking today has remained unknown.

In a recent paper published in Nature Geoscience, researchers provide new insight into Mercury’s shrinking surface. As the planet’s interior shrinks, its surface develops “thrust faults” where one area of terrain is pushed over the adjacent terrain. This is comparable to the wrinkles on an aging apple, except that Mercury’s shrinking is due to the thermal contraction of its interior.

The first evidence of Mercury’s shrinkage was discovered in 1974 when the Mariner 10 mission captured images of kilometers-high scarps snaking across the planet’s terrain. Subsequent missions, such as Messenger, revealed even more of these “lobate scarps” in various parts of the globe. From these observations, scientists deduced that Mercury had shrunk in radius by approximately 7 kilometers.

Determining the age of Mercury’s surface has been a challenge, but researchers have used the density of impact craters as a proxy. Older surfaces tend to have more craters. It was clear that the scarps on Mercury must be fairly ancient since they intersected older craters while also being overlapped by some younger craters. The consensus view is that the scarps are roughly 3 billion years old.

However, the recent study suggests that the scarps may be even younger than previously thought. The researchers found evidence of small fractures, known as “grabens,” on the scarps’ stretched upper surfaces. These grabens indicate that the scarps have continued to move relatively recently, despite being initiated billions of years ago.

The grabens are narrow and shallow, and their existence suggests that they are much younger than the ancient structure on which they sit. Based on the rate of blurring resulting from impact gardening, the majority of grabens are estimated to be less than 300 million years old. This indicates that the latest movement of the scarps must have occurred relatively recently.

The study provides valuable insights into the scale and duration of fault movements on Mercury. It suggests that the planet’s thermal contraction is likely ongoing, although it may be decelerating. Understanding these geological processes is essential for unraveling the mysteries of Mercury’s evolution.

Source: Nature Geoscience

