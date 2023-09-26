Memwa-induit Magnus efè: Eksplore Curveball la inprevi sou yon Mikwoskal

The Magnus effect, a phenomenon observed when a spinning object deviates from its expected path, has been demonstrated to exist at a microscopic level. A team of researchers from the University of Konstanz conducted experiments, while another team from the University of Göttingen provided a scientific explanation for the phenomenon. This discovery could have applications in the development of mechanisms to maneuver and control microscopic particles, as well as in the creation of mini-robots that can navigate the human bloodstream to target specific locations in the body.

The Magnus effect is typically observed when a rotating object moves through air or a liquid. As the object rotates, it causes a deformation in the flow of the surrounding medium, resulting in differences in velocity on opposite sides of the object. This leads to a force that causes the object to deviate from its straight path of motion. However, the magnitude of the Magnus effect decreases as the size of the object decreases, nearly disappearing for objects only a few thousandths of a millimeter in diameter.

In their experiments, the researchers at the University of Konstanz noticed a significantly large Magnus effect in miniature magnetic glass spheres rotating under the influence of a magnetic field and moving through a viscoelastic fluid. Unlike water, viscoelastic fluids exhibit both fluid-like and elastic-like properties. These fluids, such as blood or polymer solutions, react with a delay to changes, similar to how bread dough slowly regains its original shape after being poked.

Dr. Debankur Das and Professor Matthias Krüger from the University of Göttingen developed a model to explain the Magnus effect at a microscopic level. They discovered that the delay in the response of the viscoelastic fluid is the key factor behind the Magnus effect. The distorted fluid surrounding the rotating sphere pushes it to the side, coupling rotation and translation. Notably, the Magnus effect persists for a few seconds even after the rotation stops abruptly, unlike the immediate disappearance observed in larger objects moving through air.

The researchers’ findings shed light on the mysteries of the Magnus effect at the microscopic level, offering insights into the behavior of rotating objects in viscoelastic fluids. The potential applications of this knowledge include advancements in particle manipulation and the development of miniaturized robotic systems capable of navigating intricate spaces within the human body.

[Source: University of Göttingen]

Definisyon:

– Magnus effect: The phenomenon observed when a spinning object deviates from its expected path due to the deformation of the surrounding flow of air or liquid.

– Viscoelastic fluid: A type of fluid that exhibits both fluid-like and elastic-like properties, combining the characteristics of a fluid and a solid. Examples include blood and polymer solutions.

Source: University of Göttingen, “Memory-induced Magnus effect: Looking at the unexpected curveball in miniature” (2023, September 26)