K ap viv sou kwen an: Hubble kaptire ekspansyon jarèt Supernova

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has captured the ongoing expansion of a supernova bubble known as the Cygnus Loop. The remains of a star that exploded 20,000 years ago are still hurtling into space at incredible speeds. The Cygnus Loop forms a bubble-like structure with a diameter of approximately 120 light-years and is located about 2,600 light-years away.

Astronomers focused on a small section of the leading edge of the expanding supernova bubble using Hubble’s high-resolution images taken from 2001 to 2020. They discovered that the shock front of the remnant has been expanding at a constant speed over the past two decades, without slowing down. The shock is currently moving at over half a million miles per hour, which is fast enough to travel from Earth to the moon in less than 30 minutes.

The Hubble images provide a unique opportunity to study the density differences encountered by the supernova shocks as they propagate through space and the turbulence in the regions behind these shocks. The images also show a close-up view of the filaments of glowing hydrogen, which resemble wrinkled sheets or twisted ribbons of light. These filaments move against the background stars but maintain their shape.

The expansion of the supernova bubble occurs as the shock wave encounters the interstellar medium, the sparse regions of gas and dust in interstellar space. The passage of the shock wave heats the neutral hydrogen to over 1 million degrees Fahrenheit, causing it to glow. As electrons are excited and then cascade back to lower energy states, photons are emitted, resulting in the glowing appearance of the gas.

The Hubble images of the Cygnus Loop provide unprecedented clarity and detail about the dynamics of this supernova remnant. This celestial spectacle was discovered by William Herschel in 1784 using a modest telescope, highlighting the remarkable advancements in technology and our understanding of the universe over the past two centuries.

Sous: NASA