Sky Watchers rasanble pou Obsève Eklips Solè Anile nan Edmonton

On Saturday morning, hundreds of sky watchers assembled at Coronation Park and Telus World of Science Edmonton (TWOSE) to witness an annular solar eclipse, also known as a “ring of fire.” The eclipse was visible across the Americas, but individuals in certain parts of the United States had the opportunity to observe the ring of fire phenomenon.

During an annular solar eclipse, the moon’s disk appears slightly smaller than the sun’s disk, resulting in a ring of bright light surrounding the silhouette of the moon. Unfortunately, this spectacle was not visible in Edmonton. Nevertheless, visitors were captivated by the celestial event.

People lined up at the RASC Observatory near the science centre to view the eclipse through the telescope between 9 a.m. and noon. Many expressed their excitement, especially the children who were amazed by the view through the eyepiece. The purpose of such events is to engage the public, ignite curiosity, and foster a passion for natural phenomena like solar eclipses.

Apart from the annular solar eclipse, local astronomy enthusiasts have plenty to look forward to. The sun is becoming more active with increased activity in the form of sunspots and active regions. This heightened activity will lead to the impressive display of the Northern Lights. Additionally, several meteor showers are expected in the coming months, including the Orionid meteor shower on October 21 and 22, and the Geminid shower on December 14.

Although there won’t be another annular solar eclipse visible in Edmonton for approximately 20 years, a total solar eclipse is expected in April, albeit visible only in eastern Canada. The next full solar eclipse that includes Edmonton and most of Alberta will occur on August 22, 2044.

In conclusion, while the ring of fire was not visible in Edmonton, the annular solar eclipse brought a sense of wonder and appreciation for the natural world. Sky watchers eagerly await future celestial events, such as the Northern Lights and meteor showers, as well as the upcoming total solar eclipse in eastern Canada.

