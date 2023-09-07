Lavi vil la

Devwale nouvo teknoloji ak pouvwa AI

Syans

Dekouvwi wòl inatandi baryè san-sèvo a nan kontwole konpòtman foumi

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 7, 2023
Dekouvwi wòl inatandi baryè san-sèvo a nan kontwole konpòtman foumi

Researchers have discovered that the blood-brain barrier (BBB) in carpenter ants actively controls the behavior necessary for the functioning of entire ant colonies. The BBB produces an enzyme called Juvenile hormone esterase (Jhe), which degrades the hormone called Juvenile Hormone (JH3). The variation in the levels of this enzyme in the BBB determines whether an ant becomes a forager or a soldier.

The primary role of the BBB is to control the movement of various substances in and out of the brain to ensure normal brain function in many animals, including ants. However, the researchers found that the BBB in carpenter ants plays an active role in regulating behavior.

The researchers discovered that the ant BBB produces a specific version of the Jhe enzyme, which degrades JH3. This hormone is known to promote foraging behavior among social insect workers. The levels of the JH3-degrading enzyme in the BBB vary among different types of worker ants in the same colony, resulting in different levels of JH3 in the brain and different roles within the colony.

Interestingly, the researchers also have evidence that similar mechanisms may play a role in mouse behavior. They found that mouse BBB cells express hormone-degrading enzymes at higher levels than other endothelial cell types, including enzymes that degrade testosterone.

This research demonstrates how a single protein expressed in the right place at the right time can have significant effects on individual behaviors underlying complex societies, not just in ants but potentially in other organisms, including mammals.

Further studies are needed to understand the origin and prevalence of this mechanism and its role in controlling behavior outside of ants.

Sous:
– Cell Press

By Vicky Stavropoulou

sou Post

Syans

Etid revele pèt alarmant nan plèn inondasyon mondyal plis pase 27 ane

Sep 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Syans

Hack astronom la pèmèt Solè Orbiter pran obsèvasyon difisil

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andre
Syans

Devlopman ti selil gaz nikleyè pou pouvwa yon baz lalin

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andre

Ou rate

Teknoloji

Lig of Legends Pacific Championship Series (PCS) Grand Final yo ranfòse mache Esports

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andre 0 Kòmantè
Teknoloji

YES Bank entegre ak UPI, Pote Lajan Dijital Bank Santral pi pre Adopsyon Mainstream

Sep 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kòmantè
Teknoloji

Adidas lanse pwogram rezidans atis dijital nan Web3

Sep 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kòmantè
Teknoloji

Chante-a-long pou granmoun aje nan Harrison Park Seniors Center

Sep 10, 2023 Robert Andre 0 Kòmantè