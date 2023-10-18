Lavi vil la

Devwale nouvo teknoloji ak pouvwa AI

Syans

Nouvo Insights sou Pwoteyin Sistèm Iminitè ak Tretman Potansyèl Maladi

ByRobert Andre

Oct 18, 2023
Nouvo Insights sou Pwoteyin Sistèm Iminitè ak Tretman Potansyèl Maladi

Researchers from the Bridge Institute at the USC Michelson Center for Convergent Bioscience, in collaboration with international teams, have made significant progress in understanding certain immune system proteins. The study, published in the journal Cell, focuses on the complement cascade and its role in our immune response.

The complement cascade is a series of events that are activated when potential threats are detected in the body. This process produces protein messengers, C3a and C5a, which then activate specific receptors on cells, triggering internal signals. However, the mechanisms of these receptors, particularly C5aR1, have remained elusive.

Using cryo-electron microscopy, the researchers were able to capture detailed images of these receptors in action. These images provide insights into how the receptors interact with molecules, change shape upon activation, and transmit signals within the cell.

The findings have potential implications for the development of drugs that target these receptors to treat a range of diseases, including severe cases of COVID-19, rheumatoid arthritis, neurodegenerative diseases, and cancer. This research offers comprehensive insights into a crucial receptor family within the immune system and lays the foundation for future studies aiming to harness the power of our body’s natural defenses.

As the global community continues to face diseases that impact millions of people, understanding the nuances of our immune system becomes increasingly important. This research contributes to that understanding and opens up potential avenues for innovative treatment options.

Source: Yadav MK, Maharana J, Yadav R, et al. Molecular basis of anaphylatoxin binding, activation, and signaling bias at complement receptors. Cell. 2023:S0092867423010747. doi: 10.1016/j.cell.2023.09.020

By Robert Andre

sou Post

Syans

Nouvo Polyan yo Detekte nan Atmosfè Latè a, Ogmante Enkyetid Klima

Oct 19, 2023 Robert Andre
Syans

Douch Meteor Orionids la: Yon ekla klere selès

Oct 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Syans

Enpòtans yon wotasyon "van cosmic" nan fòmasyon zetwal yo

Oct 19, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Ou rate

Syans

Nouvo Polyan yo Detekte nan Atmosfè Latè a, Ogmante Enkyetid Klima

Oct 19, 2023 Robert Andre 0 Kòmantè
Syans

Douch Meteor Orionids la: Yon ekla klere selès

Oct 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kòmantè
Syans

Enpòtans yon wotasyon "van cosmic" nan fòmasyon zetwal yo

Oct 19, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kòmantè
Syans

Veso espasyèl Juno kaptire imaj sansasyonèl nan lalin dife Jipitè a, Io

Oct 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kòmantè