Zot bwason ki fèk dekouvri yo bay limyè sou evolisyon ak ekolokasyon

ByGabriel Botha

Oct 18, 2023
A nearly perfectly preserved bat’s skull, dating back about 50 million years, has been discovered in a cave by French paleontologists. This discovery is shedding new light on the origins and evolution of bats. Bats have one of the poorest fossil records among mammals, making it challenging for scientists to determine when they first began to fly, roost in caves, or use echolocation to navigate their environment.

Prior to this discovery, only fragmentary fossils of early bats had been found. The oldest known bat fossil is around 57 million years old and consists of a single tooth. Flattened specimens of early bats have also been found but have been difficult to study due to their flattened state.

The newly discovered Vielasia sigei bat skull, however, offers a unique opportunity to study the anatomy of an early bat in three dimensions. The skull is remarkably intact and preserved in its original shape in limestone. Detailed measurements of the inner ear bone of the skull suggest that this bat may have used echolocation.

Echolocation is a unique ability used by some bats to navigate, communicate, and locate prey by emitting high frequency sounds and interpreting the returning echoes. While not all bats echolocate, the presence of certain bones in the inner ear of the Vielasia sigei skull suggests that it may have had the ability to echolocate similar to modern bats.

It is important to note that the Vielasia sigei is not a direct ancestor of modern bats but may be closely related to their common ancestor. The cave where the fossil was found is now considered to be the world’s oldest known bat cave. This discovery challenges previous assumptions that early bats lived in trees and suggests that they may have sought refuge in caves during a time of fluctuating temperatures.

The study of the Vielasia sigei skull opens up new possibilities for understanding the evolution of bats and the development of echolocation. Scientists hope that this remarkable fossil will inspire further exploration and analysis of the bat fossil record, providing valuable insights into the origins of these fascinating creatures.

Sous:
– Etid pibliye nan biyoloji aktyèl
– Professor Sue Hand from UNSW Sydney’s School of Biological Earth and Environmental Sciences

