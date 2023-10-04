Koloniyalis kache nan eksplorasyon espas: defi diskou lapè

Space exploration has long been justified as a peaceful endeavor for the betterment of humanity, with rhetoric emphasizing the inclusive benefits for all nations. However, this narrative hides the underlying colonial conditions that continue to shape space exploration. While the concept of inclusivity and the promise of technological advancements may inspire individuals to join the space industry, they ultimately perpetuate the capitalist constructions of space exploration.

One commonly used justification for space exploration is the development of multi-use technology and spin-offs that have practical applications on Earth. These spin-offs, such as memory foam mattresses and landmine removal technology, are celebrated by NASA as beneficial outcomes of space exploration. However, it is important to question why resources are not directly invested in addressing these issues instead of waiting for potential solutions from space exploration.

To fully understand the relation between space exploration and coloniality, we need to acknowledge the historical context. The establishment of NASA itself was rooted in the US government’s goal to exploit space for political, cultural, and material gain. This exploitation, hidden under the guise of peaceful exploration, aligns with the logic of coloniality. The exploration of space has always been about the exploitation of space, reinforcing power dynamics and resource extraction.

A memo from the 1950s further illustrates this mindset, outlining that the exploitation of space requires exploration and control. This formula, which can be referred to as the Killian formula, highlights the core elements of coloniality by reducing nature and humanity to resources and exploiters. This formula has shaped US space policy and continues to influence both nation states and private companies involved in space exploration.

The justifications for space exploration have evolved over time, but they have consistently served the interests of a nation state or capitalist system. During the Cold War, space exploration was used as a form of soft power to showcase technological superiority and promote the superiority of democracy and capitalism over communism. However, these structures, imbued with militarism and labor practices under capitalism, perpetuate violence and reinforce the notion of modernity as a paradigm of war.

The notion of “peace” within the discourse of space exploration is deceptive as it aligns with the normalized violence of modernity. Normalized violence takes various forms, from racialized violence by state actors to inhumane labor practices and historical revisionism. This conception of peace fails to acknowledge the inherent violence of the current world system.

While space exploration has the potential for scientific advancement and technological innovation, it is essential to question the underlying power dynamics and the consequences of perpetuating colonial conditions. Recognizing the hidden colonialism in the rhetoric and practices of space exploration is crucial for creating a more equitable and just future in the exploration of outer space.

