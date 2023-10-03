Lavi vil la

Devwale nouvo teknoloji ak pouvwa AI

Syans

Bèt fi ka aprann preferans konpayon ki baze sou chwa lòt fi ki gen plis eksperyans yo

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 3, 2023
Bèt fi ka aprann preferans konpayon ki baze sou chwa lòt fi ki gen plis eksperyans yo

A new study suggests that female animals may infer what makes a male attractive by observing the choices of more experienced females. The researchers propose a mathematical model in which young females learn to prefer traits that set successful males apart from others. Rather than simply copying their peers, females might learn to prefer rare traits.

Existing theories on female mate preferences do not fully explain the variety of traits and preferences seen in nature. This new model provides a new perspective on how sexual selection may function. By learning to prefer the rarest trait of a successful male, female preferences cause rare male traits to become more common over generations.

This mechanism helps to maintain variation in male traits, preventing a single attractive trait from out-competing the others. This is consistent with several features of sexual selection in nature, such as rapid evolutionary changes and the persistence of variation in both male traits and female preferences.

The researchers suggest that animals use social information to make decisions in many contexts, and inferring the attractiveness of potential mates may be an extension of this general tendency. This study highlights the importance of considering the context of female mate choices when studying sexual selection.

sous:
DuVal EH, Fitzpatrick CL, Hobson EA, Servedio MR (2023) Inferred Attractiveness: A generalized mechanism for sexual selection that can maintain variation in traits and preferences over time. PLoS Biology (2023). DOI: 10.1371/journal.pbio.3002269

By Vicky Stavropoulou

sou Post

Syans

Teleskòp James Webb NASA an detekte siy potansyèl ki bay lavi sou yon planèt byen lwen

Oct 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Syans

Misyon Lalin Lachin nan avanse kòm Beijing plan pou Ekspedisyon Lalin nan lavni ak Estasyon Rechèch

Oct 4, 2023 Robert Andre
Syans

Athena: Sistèm Modèl dife ki mache ak AI kap goumen kont dife nan NSW

Oct 4, 2023 Robert Andre

Ou rate

Syans

Teleskòp James Webb NASA an detekte siy potansyèl ki bay lavi sou yon planèt byen lwen

Oct 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kòmantè
Syans

Misyon Lalin Lachin nan avanse kòm Beijing plan pou Ekspedisyon Lalin nan lavni ak Estasyon Rechèch

Oct 4, 2023 Robert Andre 0 Kòmantè
Syans

Athena: Sistèm Modèl dife ki mache ak AI kap goumen kont dife nan NSW

Oct 4, 2023 Robert Andre 0 Kòmantè
Syans

Veso espasyèl OSIRIS-REx NASA an retounen echantiyon astewoyid istorik sou Latè

Oct 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kòmantè