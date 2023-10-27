Pwomnad espasyèl pou antretyen kap vini yo te planifye pou Estasyon Espas Entènasyonal (ISS)

The International Space Station (ISS) is preparing for another maintenance spacewalk in November to keep the station in optimal condition. This upcoming spacewalk, known as U.S. Spacewalk 89, will be the first for NASA astronauts Loral O’Hara and Jasmin Moghbeli.

O’Hara and Moghbeli will exit the station’s Quest airlock to remove an electronics box called the Radio Frequency Group, which is part of a communications antenna system. They will also replace a trundle bearing assembly on the station’s port solar alpha rotary joint, which enables the solar arrays to track the Sun.

The spacewalk was initially scheduled for October 30, but it has been rescheduled for November 1. This change will allow the ISS crew and the flight control team more time to prepare for the spacewalk effectively.

Kèk kesyon ak tout repons

1. What is the purpose of a maintenance spacewalk?

A maintenance spacewalk is conducted to perform repairs, inspections, and installations on the exterior of the International Space Station. It ensures that the station’s systems and components remain in optimal condition for continued operation.

2. Who is participating in the upcoming spacewalk?

NASA astronauts Loral O’Hara and Jasmin Moghbeli will be the astronauts conducting the maintenance spacewalk. This will be their first spacewalk experience.

3. What tasks will be performed during the spacewalk?

The astronauts will remove an electronics box called the Radio Frequency Group and replace a trundle bearing assembly on the station’s solar alpha rotary joint. These tasks are essential for the proper functioning of the station’s communications system and solar arrays.

4. Why was the spacewalk rescheduled?

The spacewalk was rescheduled to allow the ISS crew and the flight control team more time to adequately prepare for the spacewalk and ensure its success.

5. How long will the spacewalk last?

The duration of the spacewalk is not mentioned in the article. The duration of a spacewalk can vary, but typically they can last anywhere from several hours to more than eight hours.

Sources: [Space.com](https://www.space.com/)