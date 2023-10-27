Nouvo Crystal ak Pwopriyete Pseudogravitic Ouvè Pòt pou Teknoloji Kominikasyon 6G

A groundbreaking study published in the journal Physical Review A has introduced a new crystal capable of bending light similar to how a black hole would, resulting in the light deviating from its usual straight path. Scientists behind the research believe that this phenomenon, known as pseudogravity, could play a crucial role in the development of 6G communication technology.

With growing demands for faster and more efficient wireless communication, the race for advanced technologies has intensified. Harnessing the pseudogravitic properties of this crystal could potentially enable information transmission wirelessly at ultrahigh speeds, significantly surpassing the capabilities of current 5G technology.

Pseudogravity is a concept inspired by the gravitational lensing effect observed in astronomy, where light and electromagnetic waves are influenced by gravitational forces. By mimicking this effect in laboratory settings using specially designed crystalline materials, researchers have overcome the challenges posed by the requirement for enormous masses.

Lead scientist Kyoko Kitamura, a professor at Tohoku University, and her team manipulated photonic crystals by gradually distorting their crystalline lattice. They then directed beams of light through the crystals and witnessed the remarkable light deflection. This breakthrough paves the way for innovative manipulation of light, which could be pivotal for achieving the necessary frequencies for next-generation communication technologies, potentially operating in the terahertz range: above 100 gigahertz.

Furthermore, this novel crystal has promising implications for the field of graviton physics. Study co-author Masayuki Fujita, an associate professor at Osaka University, highlights the academic significance of this discovery. The findings suggest that photonic crystals have the potential to utilize gravitational effects, opening up new pathways for research in graviton physics.

While the practical applications of this crystal are predominantly focused on enhancing communication technology, its ability to imitate black hole behavior also presents opportunities for exploring quantum gravity. Quantum gravity seeks to unify quantum mechanics and Einstein’s theory of relativity, and this crystal provides a unique platform for investigating the intricate connection between these fundamental theories.

