Lavi vil la

Devwale nouvo teknoloji ak pouvwa AI

Syans

Plizyè douzèn objè ki menm gwosè ak Jipitè dekouvri nan Nebula Orion, ki defye kategori astwonomi tradisyonèl yo.

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 2, 2023
Plizyè douzèn objè ki menm gwosè ak Jipitè dekouvri nan Nebula Orion, ki defye kategori astwonomi tradisyonèl yo.

In a groundbreaking discovery, scientists have identified dozens of planet-sized objects in the Orion Nebula through observations made by the James Webb space telescope. These objects, referred to as Jupiter-mass binary objects or Jumbos, defy conventional definitions of planets since they are not in orbit around a parent star. This finding challenges existing theories of star and planetary formation, which assert that Jupiter-sized objects cannot form through the same process that gives rise to stars within nebulas.

The Jupiter-mass binary objects, or Jumbos, do not fit neatly into existing categories of celestial objects. They are too small to be stars yet are not technically planets since they are not in orbit around a star. These objects have surface temperatures of around 1,000 degrees and appear to be planet-like in their composition, with steam and methane detected in their atmospheres. Although they are roughly one million years old, they will quickly cool without a host star and become incredibly cold.

The observations were inspired by data from ground-based telescopes that hinted at the existence of these mysterious objects. The discovery challenges established models of planetary formation and opens up exciting possibilities for further research. The team settled on the name Jupiter-mass binary objects due to the discovery of dozens of pairs among the hundreds of planet-like objects identified.

The findings have raised new questions for astronomers, such as how these objects can exist as binary pairs when they have been ejected from a star’s orbit. The current theories do not fully explain the large numbers of objects observed, suggesting that a new mechanism of formation may be at play. This discovery is seen as a significant contribution to our understanding of star formation and will undoubtedly lead to further investigations in the field.

Sous: Gadyen an

By Vicky Stavropoulou

sou Post

Syans

Misyon Lalin Lachin nan avanse kòm Beijing plan pou Ekspedisyon Lalin nan lavni ak Estasyon Rechèch

Oct 4, 2023 Robert Andre
Syans

Athena: Sistèm Modèl dife ki mache ak AI kap goumen kont dife nan NSW

Oct 4, 2023 Robert Andre
Syans

Veso espasyèl OSIRIS-REx NASA an retounen echantiyon astewoyid istorik sou Latè

Oct 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Ou rate

Syans

Misyon Lalin Lachin nan avanse kòm Beijing plan pou Ekspedisyon Lalin nan lavni ak Estasyon Rechèch

Oct 4, 2023 Robert Andre 0 Kòmantè
Syans

Athena: Sistèm Modèl dife ki mache ak AI kap goumen kont dife nan NSW

Oct 4, 2023 Robert Andre 0 Kòmantè
Syans

Veso espasyèl OSIRIS-REx NASA an retounen echantiyon astewoyid istorik sou Latè

Oct 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kòmantè
Syans

Imaj espektakilè NGC 4654: Yon Galaksi espiral entèmedyè nan gwoup Virgo la

Oct 4, 2023 Robert Andre 0 Kòmantè