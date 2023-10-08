Siveyans Oseyan an soti nan espas pou Konprann Chanjman Klima

The Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) satellite mission, launched by NASA and CNES, aims to provide scientists with a more comprehensive view of the Earth’s ocean surface. This mission will help reveal crucial information about ocean currents, which play a vital role in weather patterns and climate change. To make the most of the satellite observations, scientists need to compare them with measurements taken at the surface level. To gather this essential ocean data, a team of over 60 scientists, support staff, and crew members will embark on a 24-day voyage aboard the RV Investigator, Australia’s national flagship for blue water ocean research.

Climate change is disrupting the global network of ocean currents. The deep “overturning circulation,” responsible for carrying carbon, heat, oxygen, and nutrients around the globe, is slowing down. Meanwhile, surface ocean currents are becoming more energetic, and western boundary currents, like the Gulf Stream and the East Australian Current, are undergoing dramatic changes. These currents transport heat from the tropics to the poles and have been warming two to three times faster than the global average. As these currents destabilize, they will have significant impacts on local weather patterns and marine ecosystems.

The SWOT satellite mission will use accurate measurements of the sea surface to monitor changes in ocean currents. By mapping variations in the height of the sea surface, scientists can estimate the flow of currents beneath. These variations, even if they are less than a meter in height over hundreds of kilometers, create pressure differences that result in the movement of water. The Coriolis force, which deflects ocean currents to the right in the Northern Hemisphere and to the left in the Southern Hemisphere, balances this pressure difference.

During the voyage, scientists will use the RV Investigator’s advanced scientific equipment, including satellite-tracked buoys and drifters, to study ocean dynamics off Australia’s southeast coast. This data will be used to validate satellite measurements, improve weather forecasts, and assist with climate risk assessment and prediction. Only by combining satellite observations with surface-level measurements can we truly understand how our oceans are changing and their impact on our lives.

