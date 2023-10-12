Lavi vil la

Devwale nouvo teknoloji ak pouvwa AI

Syans

Nèj Netwaye Ede Diminye Diminye Snowpack nan lavni nan High Mountains, Etid Montre

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 12, 2023
Nèj Netwaye Ede Diminye Diminye Snowpack nan lavni nan High Mountains, Etid Montre

A new study reveals that while the future snowpack in high mountains, like the Himalayas, is expected to diminish due to rising temperatures, the presence of clean snow can help reduce this decline. The research conducted by scientists at the Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory suggests that the reduction in snowpack may be less severe than previously predicted, providing some relief to the communities that rely on snowmelt for water supply, food production, and winter recreation.

The study takes into account various factors that affect snowpack, such as warming temperatures, pollution, dust, and the shape of snow grains. Dark particles, such as pollution and dust, have a significant impact on the rate at which snow melts. These particles absorb more sunlight than pure snow, leading to increased warming and accelerated melting. The findings highlight the importance of reducing pollution and human activities that contribute to the presence of dark particles in snow.

It is estimated that around 2 billion people depend on spring and summer snowmelt in mountains for their water needs. A faster or earlier snowmelt could result in adverse consequences like river flooding in the spring and water scarcity during late summers, affecting agriculture and the overall well-being of millions of people.

The study emphasizes that not all snow is the same. The presence of clean snow, which reflects a higher percentage of sunlight, can help mitigate the impact of rising temperatures on snowpack. The research suggests that cleaner snow can be expected in the future due to reduced pollution and wood burning.

This study sheds light on the critical issue of future snowpack and offers a more optimistic outlook. However, further research is needed to fully understand the complex relationship between snowpack decline and various contributing factors. The findings highlight the urgent need to address climate change and reduce pollution to protect the precious water resources derived from mountain snowmelt.

Sous:
– Kominikasyon Lanati (DOI: 10.1038/s41467-023-41732-6)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

sou Post

Syans

Ingenuity Mars Helicopter vize pou nouvo dosye vitès

Oct 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Syans

Eksitasyon ogmante pou Asansyon an mas Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta ak eklips solè

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Syans

Simulation bak tan vwayaj ka rezoud pwoblèm fizik

Oct 13, 2023 Robert Andre

Ou rate

Syans

Ingenuity Mars Helicopter vize pou nouvo dosye vitès

Oct 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kòmantè
Syans

Eksitasyon ogmante pou Asansyon an mas Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta ak eklips solè

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kòmantè
Syans

Simulation bak tan vwayaj ka rezoud pwoblèm fizik

Oct 13, 2023 Robert Andre 0 Kòmantè
Syans

Latè yon fwa te fè eksperyans ekstrèm tanpèt solè ak efè devastatè, bag pye bwa revele

Oct 13, 2023 Robert Andre 0 Kòmantè