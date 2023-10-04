Lavi vil la

Devwale nouvo teknoloji ak pouvwa AI

Syans

Chandrayaan-3: Vikram lander depase atant ak eksperyans hop siksè

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 4, 2023
Chandrayaan-3: Vikram lander depase atant ak eksperyans hop siksè

Chandrayaan-3’s project director, P Veeramuthuvel, has revealed that the Vikram lander’s hop experiment on the Moon was not originally planned by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). However, this impromptu maneuver surpassed the mission’s goals and collected valuable data during its 14-day mission on the Moon.

During the hop experiment, the Vikram lander fired its engines, elevating itself by approximately 40 centimeters before safely landing 30 to 40 centimeters away from its original location. This successful demonstration showcased the spacecraft’s ability to take off from the Moon’s surface, paving the way for future advanced space exploration.

Prior to the onset of the lunar night, the lander and rover conducted crucial experiments and gathered vital information. Veeramuthuvel stated that the mission’s objectives were not only met but exceeded expectations. The scientific objective was completely fulfilled, leaving the team and ISRO leadership satisfied.

Chandrayaan-3 was launched on July 14, 2023, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre. After entering lunar orbit on August 5, the lander successfully touched down near the lunar South Pole on August 23. This accomplishment made India the fourth country to land on the Moon and the first to do so near the lunar South Pole.

Sous:
– Lend jodi a

By Vicky Stavropoulou

sou Post

Syans

Oktòb 2023: Yon mwa mèvèy selès

Oct 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Syans

India’s Chandrayaan-3 Lunar Lander Adjusts Liftoff Time for Collision Avoidance

Oct 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Syans

Expedition 70 Astronauts Focus on Human Research and Spacewalk Preparation

Oct 6, 2023 Robert Andre

Ou rate

Syans

Oktòb 2023: Yon mwa mèvèy selès

Oct 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kòmantè
Syans

India’s Chandrayaan-3 Lunar Lander Adjusts Liftoff Time for Collision Avoidance

Oct 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kòmantè
Syans

Expedition 70 Astronauts Focus on Human Research and Spacewalk Preparation

Oct 6, 2023 Robert Andre 0 Kòmantè
Syans

Konfwontasyon selès la: eklips solè ak linè pou fè gras syèl la nan mwa Oktòb 2023

Oct 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kòmantè