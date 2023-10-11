Atis Swis ak Chilyen Chwazi pou Konekte Chili Doub Rezidans

Arts at CERN and the Swiss Arts Council Pro Helvetia have announced the selection of two artists, Dominique Koch from Switzerland and Marcela Moraga from Chile, for the Connect Chile dual residency. Connect is an award that supports artists interested in the dialogue between art and science. The program invited artists to propose ideas for a residency in both Geneva, Switzerland, and the Atacama Desert in northern Chile.

CERN, known for its particle accelerators and detectors, and the European Southern Observatory (ESO) and Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) in Chile, known for their astronomical research, are two leading scientific research facilities. The Connect Chile residency aims to foster meaningful dialogue between the arts and sciences through cultural exchange, showcasing the complementary scientific and technological research conducted in Switzerland and Chile.

Dominique Koch, from Basel, Switzerland, creates installations that merge different fields of research, blending them to create hybrid entanglements and intellectual encounters. Marcela Moraga, a Chilean artist, explores the relationship between nature and culture in her drawings, textiles, and video performances, developing new narratives that connect humans and non-humans.

During the residency, Koch and Moraga will immerse themselves in the scientific sites, gaining a firsthand understanding of the research taking place there. They will work alongside scientists, engineers, and curators to research new forms of artistic expression. The artists will transform their research and experiences into works of art, bridging the gap between art and science.

Connect Chile marks the fifth edition of the Connect program, which has previously included residencies in South Africa and India. The program serves as a platform for exchange and collaboration between artistic and scientific communities across the world. The selection committee for Connect Chile was composed of professionals from the arts and science fields.

This dual residency represents a unique opportunity for Koch and Moraga to delve into the realms of physics research while being surrounded by the awe-inspiring environment of CERN and the ALMA-ESO observatory in Chile. The program aims to generate new creation processes and inspiration through interdisciplinary and intercultural exchange. It provides a space for intensive research at the intersection of art, science, and technology.

