Lavi vil la

Devwale nouvo teknoloji ak pouvwa AI

Syans

Pote soti koulè a ​​nan zenk elaji pwopriyete potansyèl li yo

ByRobert Andre

Oct 11, 2023
Pote soti koulè a ​​nan zenk elaji pwopriyete potansyèl li yo

Researchers from the Institute of Industrial Science at the University of Tokyo have made a breakthrough in the field of zinc complexes by synthesizing a two-center zinc complex that exhibits color. This discovery could greatly expand the potential properties of zinc materials.

Zinc is an important element found widely in biological systems. It is cheap to manufacture compared to other metals and has low toxicity. However, while similar metals exhibit vibrant colors in metal complexes, zinc materials were not thought to exhibit different colors.

In a study published in Angewandte Chemie International Edition, the researchers explained that the color changes in metal complexes occur when visible light can move electrons between their orbitals. However, the energy gap between the orbitals of zinc’s most stable ion is larger than the energy of visible light, making it unable to produce color.

The researchers designed two molecules containing silicon atoms to accommodate two zinc ions. These zinc–silyl complexes supported two zinc atoms at different distances apart. In one system where the zinc atoms were far apart, the material was colorless. But in the other system where the zinc atoms were closer together, the material appeared yellow.

By bringing a second zinc atom into play, the researchers demonstrated that the zinc atoms could work together to create a complex that absorbs visible light. This interaction between the zinc centers broadens the potential properties of zinc complexes and could lead to the development of interesting materials.

This discovery opens up new possibilities for zinc in terms of interacting with visible light. Given zinc’s prevalence in biology and its low toxicity, it could find new applications in biosensing and biocatalysis.

Source: University of Tokyo

By Robert Andre

sou Post

Syans

Fanm prefere fòs fizik nan relasyon kout tèm, men imè afilye pou siksè alontèm.

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Syans

Gid pou Wè ak Foto Eklips Solè Anilè a san danje

Oct 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Syans

Satelit nan Lespas: Yon Menas pou Radyo Astwonomi ak Koneksyon nou ak Cosmos

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Ou rate

Syans

Fanm prefere fòs fizik nan relasyon kout tèm, men imè afilye pou siksè alontèm.

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kòmantè
Syans

Gid pou Wè ak Foto Eklips Solè Anilè a san danje

Oct 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kòmantè
Syans

Satelit nan Lespas: Yon Menas pou Radyo Astwonomi ak Koneksyon nou ak Cosmos

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kòmantè
Syans

Fluoresans yo itilize pou mezire nivo estrès nan plant soya ki ekspoze a ozòn.

Oct 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kòmantè