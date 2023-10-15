Lavi vil la

Eklips Solè an bale atravè Amerik: Pwen esansyèl ak pwochen eklips k ap vini an

Oct 15, 2023
On Saturday, a significant solar eclipse took place, captivating viewers across the Americas. This celestial event allowed observers in North and South America to witness the captivating sight of the new moon appearing to take a bite out of the sun.

The eclipse unfolded over the course of a few hours as the new moon gradually crossed the sun, covering up to 90% of it in some areas. Special solar eclipse glasses were necessary to safely view the phenomenon.

The degree to which the sun was obscured varied based on location. New York City experienced a 23% eclipse, while Salt Lake City saw an 86% eclipse. Despite the coverage, it did not become dark during the event, as even when 95% of the sun is covered, light levels remain relatively normal.

The intensity of the eclipse depended on the proximity to the moon’s antumbral shadow, which spanned approximately 115 miles wide and passed through nine U.S. states, including Oregon, California, and Texas. Those within this path were treated to the best view of the annular solar eclipse, which presented a stunning “ring of fire” effect. As the moon perfectly aligned with the sun, a halo of sunlight encircled the moon’s silhouette for a few minutes.

Following its journey across the U.S., the “ring of fire” was visible in areas including Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula, Belize, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Panama, and various South American countries. Mexico City experienced a 70% partial solar eclipse, while Natal on Brazil’s Atlantic coast observed the impressive “ring of fire” for a duration of three minutes and 21 seconds.

An annular solar eclipse occurs when the moon is too far from Earth in its elliptical orbit to completely cover the sun’s disk. This results in the new moon appearing too small to fully block the sun during the eclipse.

While Saturday’s eclipse was remarkable, it serves as a precursor to an upcoming total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. This event will be visible in parts of Mexico, the U.S., and Canada and will offer a rare opportunity to witness the new moon completely covering the sun’s disk for a short period of time.

Source: The article was based on information from various sources, including “AFP via Getty Images” and “GreatAmericanEclipse.com”.

By Mampho Brescia

