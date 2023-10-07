Lavi vil la

Devwale nouvo teknoloji ak pouvwa AI

Syans

Astwonòt NASA ak ESA yo pral fè pwomnad espasyal pou rechèch ak amelyorasyon sou Estasyon Espas Entènasyonal la

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 7, 2023
Astwonòt NASA ak ESA yo pral fè pwomnad espasyal pou rechèch ak amelyorasyon sou Estasyon Espas Entènasyonal la

NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) have announced that two NASA astronauts, Loral O’Hara and Jasmin Moghbeli, along with ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen, will be carrying out extravehicular activities, or spacewalks, outside the International Space Station (ISS) to conduct research and execute various systems upgrades.

During their first spacewalk on October 12, O’Hara and Mogensen will investigate the potential existence of microorganisms on the exterior of the ISS. They will collect microbe samples from specific locations on the Station and analyze them to determine the types of microbes that could survive in the harsh environment of space. This research aims to reduce human contamination on future missions to the Moon and Mars. Alongside this, they will also replace a high-definition camera and perform maintenance tasks in preparation for future spacewalks.

The second spacewalk, scheduled for October 20, will involve O’Hara and Moghbeli. They will conduct maintenance work outside the Station, including the removal of malfunctioning radio communications equipment and the installation of new solar array components.

Throughout both spacewalks, the astronauts will be securely tethered to the Station for safety. Guidance will be provided by NASA astronaut Jonathan Yong Kim from mission control. O’Hara and Moghbeli will be attired in different spacesuits, with O’Hara wearing a suit with red stripes and Mogensen wearing an unmarked suit.

These spacewalks mark the first-ever experience for O’Hara, Moghbeli, and Mogensen. The activities will be streamed live on the NASA website, NASA Television, and the NASA app.

Sous:
- Administrasyon Nasyonal Aeronautics ak Espas (NASA)
- Ajans Espas Ewopeyen an (ESA)

By Mampho Brescia

sou Post

Syans

Pouse limit yo nan ti aparèy mekanik ak mekanis ki konfòme yo

Oct 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Syans

Presizyon nan OPC ak OPC3 Dlo Modèl nan Predi Viskozite Dlo

Oct 9, 2023 Robert Andre
Syans

Vwazen galaktik: NGC 3558 ak LEDA 83465

Oct 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Ou rate

Syans

Pouse limit yo nan ti aparèy mekanik ak mekanis ki konfòme yo

Oct 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kòmantè
Syans

Presizyon nan OPC ak OPC3 Dlo Modèl nan Predi Viskozite Dlo

Oct 9, 2023 Robert Andre 0 Kòmantè
Syans

Vwazen galaktik: NGC 3558 ak LEDA 83465

Oct 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kòmantè
Syans

Obsèvatwa espas solè Aditya-L1 peyi Zend a ap koreksyon trajèksyon

Oct 9, 2023 Robert Andre 0 Kòmantè