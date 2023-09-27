Lavi vil la

Devwale nouvo teknoloji ak pouvwa AI

Syans

Astronot NASA Retounen sou Latè Apre 371 Jou nan Espas yo te fikse rekò

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 27, 2023
Astronot NASA Retounen sou Latè Apre 371 Jou nan Espas yo te fikse rekò

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio has safely returned to Earth after spending a record-setting 371 days in space. Rubio, along with Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, landed southeast of Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, with the help of parachute assistance. Following post-landing medical exams, the crew will return to Karaganda before Rubio boards a NASA plane back to Houston, where he will reunite with his family.

Rubio’s extended stay in space was unexpected, as technical difficulties led to a coolant leak in their Soyuz spacecraft. To ensure the crew’s safety, a different spacecraft had to be sent to the space station, causing a delay in Rubio’s return. With a total of 371 days in space, Rubio has now surpassed the previous record of 355 days held by Mark Vande Hei.

This extended mission is not simply a milestone, but also contributes significantly to our understanding of long-duration space missions. Bill Nelson, the administrator of NASA, stated that Rubio’s contribution provides valuable insights as the agency plans for future exploration missions to the Moon through the Artemis program and beyond to Mars.

During his time aboard the International Space Station, Rubio conducted various scientific investigations. His research included studying the adaptation of bacteria to spaceflight and the effects of exercise on human physiology during long-duration missions. The mission also allowed researchers to observe the impact of prolonged spaceflight on the human body.

Throughout his stay, Rubio completed nearly 6,000 orbits around the Earth and traveled over 157 million miles, equivalent to approximately 328 trips to the Moon and back. This record-setting mission represents a significant achievement for NASA and further establishes the agency’s commitment to exploration and discovery in outer space.

Sous:
- [Ajoute sous isit la]
- [Ajoute sous isit la]

By Gabriel Botha

sou Post

Syans

Etid Revele Enpak Metan monte bisiklèt nan Aktik Lakes sou Chanjman Klima

Sep 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Syans

NASA ak SpaceX fikse dat lanse oktòb pou Psyche Mission

Sep 30, 2023 Robert Andre
Syans

Enpòtans pou jere preferans bonbon pou yon eksperyans pèsonalize sou entènèt

Sep 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Ou rate

Syans

Etid Revele Enpak Metan monte bisiklèt nan Aktik Lakes sou Chanjman Klima

Sep 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kòmantè
Syans

NASA ak SpaceX fikse dat lanse oktòb pou Psyche Mission

Sep 30, 2023 Robert Andre 0 Kòmantè
Syans

Enpòtans pou jere preferans bonbon pou yon eksperyans pèsonalize sou entènèt

Sep 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kòmantè
Syans

NASA pwolonje Operasyon veso espasyèl New Horizons pou syans miltidisiplinè

Sep 30, 2023 Robert Andre 0 Kòmantè