Astronot Apollo 13 Thomas K. Mattingly mouri nan 87, li kite yon eritaj nan rezoud pwoblèm.

Thomas K. “TK” Mattingly, a distinguished NASA astronaut who played a pivotal role in the ill-fated Apollo 13 mission, has passed away at the age of 87. Mattingly’s remarkable problem-solving efforts from ground control helped bring the crew safely back to Earth, despite being removed from the mission prior to launch due to exposure to rubella.

Although unable to participate in the actual flight, Mattingly’s expertise proved invaluable when an explosion crippled the spacecraft on its way to the Moon. Utilizing his knowledge and ingenuity, Mattingly devised procedures from Mission Control to conserve power, ensuring a successful re-entry into the Earth’s atmosphere. As a result, astronauts James Lovell, Jack Swigert, and Fred Haise were able to survive the harrowing journey.

Mattingly’s exceptional contributions extended beyond the Apollo 13 mission. Starting his career as a US Navy pilot, he was chosen as part of the astronaut class of 1966. He later served as the command module pilot on the Apollo 16 mission and commanded two Space Shuttle missions, leaving a lasting impact on the exploration of space.

His remarkable story was immortalized in the acclaimed 1995 film “Apollo 13,” with actor Gary Sinise portraying Mattingly. Through his dedication, expertise, and problem-solving abilities, Mattingly played a significant role in advancing our understanding of space and paving the way for future space explorations.

FAQ:

Q: What was Thomas K. Mattingly’s role in the Apollo 13 mission?

A: Mattingly was initially assigned as the command module pilot for the Apollo 13 flight but was grounded due to exposure to rubella. However, he played a crucial role from ground control by devising procedures to conserve power, ensuring a successful re-entry for the crew.

Q: What other missions did Thomas K. Mattingly participate in?

A: Mattingly served as the command module pilot on the Apollo 16 mission and commanded two Space Shuttle missions.

Q: How was Mattingly honored in popular culture?

A: Mattingly’s incredible contributions were portrayed in the 1995 film “Apollo 13,” with actor Gary Sinise playing his character.