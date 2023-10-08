Lavi vil la

Devwale nouvo teknoloji ak pouvwa AI

Syans

Misyon L1 Aditya sou wout pou l rive nan pwen L1 nan 18 jou: Prezidan ISRO

ByRobert Andre

Oct 8, 2023
Misyon L1 Aditya sou wout pou l rive nan pwen L1 nan 18 jou: Prezidan ISRO

ISRO Chairman S Somanath has confirmed that the Aditya L1 Mission is progressing satisfactorily and is expected to reach the L1 Point in the next 18 days. This mission aims to study the sun’s corona and its dynamics.

In addition to the Aditya L1 Mission, ISRO is also planning to launch the X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat) in December. The XPoSat is designed to study the polarization of cosmic X-rays.

During a briefing at the Hacking and Cyber Briefing Conference, Somnath highlighted the challenges faced by ISRO in securing India’s space infrastructure. He expressed concerns about the increasing threats posed by actors in the neighborhood who are attempting to penetrate India’s space systems.

ISRO has taken proactive measures to mitigate these threats. The agency has implemented a practice of identifying and addressing vulnerabilities at the design stage itself. This approach ensures that intranet and internet systems are physically separated, and threats are contained at the interface.

By adopting these security measures, ISRO aims to prevent any potential threats from infiltrating deeper into the space infrastructure. The agency remains committed to safeguarding the country’s space assets.

Sous:
– ISRO Chairman S Somanath, speaking at a media briefing in Kochi
– ISRO’s Aditya L1 Mission and X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat)

Definisyon:
– L1 Point: A point in space where the gravitational forces of two celestial bodies roughly balance each other.
– X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat): A satellite designed to study the polarization of cosmic X-rays.

By Robert Andre

sou Post

Syans

Estasyon Espas Entènasyonal la: Yon laboratwa syans inik

Oct 9, 2023 Robert Andre
Syans

Poukisa Mas Wouj? Eksplore Syans Dèyè Koulè a

Oct 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Syans

Yon eklips solè ki ra "Ring of Fire" pou graye syèl la 14 oktòb

Oct 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Ou rate

Syans

Estasyon Espas Entènasyonal la: Yon laboratwa syans inik

Oct 9, 2023 Robert Andre 0 Kòmantè
Syans

Poukisa Mas Wouj? Eksplore Syans Dèyè Koulè a

Oct 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kòmantè
Syans

Yon eklips solè ki ra "Ring of Fire" pou graye syèl la 14 oktòb

Oct 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kòmantè
Syans

Pwofesè Dimitrios Buhalis Rekonèt kòm youn nan pi gwo syantis nan mond lan nan rechèch touris

Oct 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kòmantè