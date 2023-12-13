Brief Social Interactions can Boost Well-Being, Study Shows

Rezime:

A new study conducted in Turkey has found that even brief social interactions, such as saying hello to a stranger or thanking someone, can significantly increase a person’s sense of well-being. The researchers were able to replicate the findings in both Western, Educated, Industrialized, Rich, and Democratic (WEIRD) populations and non-WEIRD populations. The study also highlighted the importance of these minimal social interactions, particularly during the Christmas shopping season when such encounters are more common. Previous research mainly focused on conversations as a way to boost well-being, but this study highlights the positive impact of simple greetings and expressions of gratitude. The researchers suggest that interventions and policies targeting greeting and thanking could be a simple and low-cost way to improve subjective well-being.

The study, conducted in collaboration with a public-opinion research company in Turkey, involved surveying over 3,200 adults about their minimal social interactions and life satisfaction. Participants who believed in social mobility and had more interactions with weak ties (acquaintances or strangers) reported higher levels of life satisfaction. The findings also showed that the cultural context played a role, with interactions with strangers having a smaller effect in the Turkish group, which had a tighter and more interdependent culture.

The researchers emphasized the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has limited face-to-face interactions and deprived people of the benefits of minimal social interactions. As many individuals continue to work from home and have fewer opportunities for interactions with weak ties or strangers, the study highlights the importance of these brief social exchanges for subjective well-being.

Ultimately, this research offers valuable insights into the power of simple social interactions and provides a potential avenue for enhancing well-being through policies and interventions that promote greeting and thanking.