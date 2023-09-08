Šef Xboxa Phil Spencer govori o tome hoće li Elder Scrolls 6 biti ekskluzivan za Xbox

In a recent interview, Phil Spencer, the head of gaming at Microsoft, addressed the question of whether The Elder Scrolls 6 will be an Xbox exclusive. Following the release of Starfield, Bethesda Game Studios’ latest game, it has been confirmed that their next project will be a new entry in the long-running fantasy RPG series.

Starfield is currently available on Xbox Series X/S, PC (Windows and Steam), and Microsoft’s Game Pass subscription service. It is worth noting that this is the first release from Bethesda Game Studios since Microsoft acquired its parent company, ZeniMax Media, in 2021. However, Starfield is not available on PlayStation consoles, and the same will be true for an upcoming Indiana Jones game published by Bethesda Softworks.

In the interview, Phil Spencer stated that Microsoft looks at each game on a case-by-case basis when deciding on exclusivity. He emphasized the company’s goal of making their games available in various platforms, including Xbox consoles, PC, and cloud gaming on web-enabled devices. By offering players choice in how they want to play and build their library of games, Microsoft aims to reach millions of players.

While Spencer had previously hinted at Elder Scrolls 6 being exclusive to Xbox, he also mentioned that it is still too early to determine the platforms for a game that is five-plus years away. Todd Howard, the director of Starfield and Elder Scrolls 6, had initially stated that it was hard to imagine the latter being released exclusively for Xbox platforms. However, Howard recently acknowledged that the Xbox console exclusivity of Starfield has resulted in a better product.

According to Pete Hines, the publishing boss at Bethesda, Elder Scrolls 6 is in early development, and fans should not expect significant updates until a few years after the launch of Starfield.

Overall, while the exclusivity of Elder Scrolls 6 has not been officially confirmed, Microsoft’s approach to releasing games on multiple platforms and providing players with choice suggests that the game may become available beyond Xbox consoles.

