Tko je napustio Google?

In recent years, several high-profile individuals have left Google, one of the world’s leading technology companies. These departures have raised questions about the reasons behind their exits and the potential impact on the company. This article aims to shed light on some notable departures from Google, providing insights into the motivations and consequences of these individuals leaving the tech giant.

Who Left Google?

Over the past few years, a number of prominent figures have bid farewell to Google. Some of the notable departures include:

1. Sundar Pichai: Sundar Pichai, former CEO of Google, left the company in December 2019 to take on the role of CEO at Alphabet Inc., Google’s parent company. Pichai had been with Google since 2004 and played a pivotal role in the development of several key products, including Chrome and Android.

2. Andy Rubin: Andy Rubin, co-founder of Android, left Google in 2014. His departure came amidst controversy surrounding allegations of sexual misconduct, which he denied. Rubin went on to establish Essential Products, a smartphone company, but stepped down in 2018 following disappointing sales.

3. Amit Singhal: Amit Singhal, former Senior Vice President of Search at Google, left the company in 2016. His departure followed allegations of sexual harassment, which he also denied. Singhal later joined Uber as Senior Vice President of Engineering but left after just five weeks due to non-disclosure agreement violations.

4. Marissa Mayer: Marissa Mayer, former Vice President of Search Products and User Experience at Google, left the company in 2012 to become the CEO of Yahoo. Mayer’s tenure at Yahoo was marked by mixed results, and she ultimately resigned in 2017 following the company’s acquisition by Verizon.

Zašto su otišli?

The reasons behind these departures vary. Some individuals left to pursue new opportunities, while others departed amidst controversies or to address personal or professional challenges. For instance, Sundar Pichai’s move to Alphabet Inc. allowed him to take on a broader leadership role within the company. On the other hand, departures like Andy Rubin’s and Amit Singhal’s were marred by allegations of misconduct, leading to their exits from Google.

Impact on Google

The departure of key figures from Google can have significant implications for the company. Losing talented individuals who have played crucial roles in the development of groundbreaking products and technologies can disrupt ongoing projects and potentially impact innovation. Additionally, high-profile departures may also affect employee morale and public perception of the company.

PITANJA I ODGOVORI

Q: Are these departures common in the tech industry?

A: While employee turnover is a common occurrence in the tech industry, the departure of high-profile individuals from a leading company like Google tends to attract more attention.

Q: How does Google handle executive departures?

A: Google has a well-established succession planning process in place to ensure a smooth transition when executives leave the company. This involves identifying and grooming potential successors, both internally and externally.

Q: What impact do these departures have on the stock market?

A: The departure of key figures from Google can sometimes impact the company’s stock price, especially if investors perceive the departures as detrimental to the company’s future prospects.

