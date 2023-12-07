Tim Hortons otvara prvu lokaciju u Sjevernom Teksasu u Coppellu

Tim Hortons, the popular Canadian coffee and doughnut chain, is set to open its first North Texas location in Coppell, according to recent filings. The construction of the new Tim Hortons store is expected to commence in March, with an estimated cost of $900,000 for the quick-service restaurant.

Houston-based restauranteurs and brothers Ali and Emad Lakhany, who previously established the first Tim Hortons location just outside of Houston in 2022, are spearheading the North Texas debut. Emad Lakhany, Chief Development Officer of CSM Group, expressed excitement about opening the Coppell location in the second quarter of 2024, highlighting how Coppell aligns seamlessly with the values of Tim Hortons.

Lakhany stated, “Coppell holds a special place in my journey within the DFW area, and I’ve been a fan of the community since the inception of our expansion plans.” He emphasized the demographic compatibility between Coppell and Tim Hortons, emphasizing the chain’s commitment to providing quality products at a value-driven price.

The strategically selected site for the Tim Hortons location in Coppell offers highway frontage and visibility, further enhancing the potential for its success. Located at 440 North State Highway 121, the new store aims to attract both commuters and local residents.

Ryan Ferranti, Head of Business Development for Tim Hortons, revealed that the company has plans for multiple units in Dallas. While negotiations and permitting are underway for future locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, specific sites have not yet been disclosed.

Tim Hortons is renowned for its hand-dipped and glazed doughnuts, as well as its coffee. The chain also offers a variety of beverages, made-to-order breakfast sandwiches, and more. With the successful expansion of its presence in Texas, including its first location in Katy, and plans for franchisees in Austin, Tim Hortons continues to strengthen its foothold in the state. The upcoming opening in Coppell is a testament to the chain’s commitment to bringing its popular offerings to communities throughout North Texas.

