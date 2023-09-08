Gradski život

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći umjetne inteligencije

Thomas the Tank Engine se pojavljuje u Starfieldovom filmu Ship-Builder

Rujna 8, 2023
Starfield, Bethesda’s highly anticipated new game, has already become the company’s most successful launch to date. With over 6 million total players and more than 1 million concurrent players, it has quickly garnered a large and dedicated fanbase.

One of the ways that players have been expressing their creativity in Starfield is through the game’s ship-builder feature. And now, fans of the beloved children’s character Thomas the Tank Engine can rejoice, as a Reddit user named u/MrCaine332 has created a ship that resembles the iconic locomotive.

In the past, modders have often been needed to add Thomas the Tank Engine to Bethesda games, including as a replacement for dragons in Skyrim. However, u/MrCaine332’s creation in Starfield requires no modding capability. Instead, it simply utilizes the right ship parts and a touch of creative flair.

Although Thomas the Tank Engine is known for his usefulness in the television series, fans have yet to see how he fares in combat within Starfield. Nevertheless, users on Reddit have praised the ship’s design, with one user describing it as a “masterpiece”.

It remains a mystery why gamers have a penchant for adding Thomas the Tank Engine to various games, but this latest addition in Starfield has certainly provided plenty of entertainment for players. And Thomas isn’t the only pop culture reference to make an appearance in the game’s ship-builder, as fans have also recreated ships from Star Wars, Batman, and Futurama.

Overall, the ship-builder feature in Starfield has given players the opportunity to express their creativity and add their own personal touch to the game. With the inclusion of Thomas the Tank Engine, players can bring a beloved childhood character into their spacefaring adventures.

Source: dexerto.com

