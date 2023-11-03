Je li Tesla Model S Plaid opravdao hype?

When the Tesla Model S first hit the market in 2012, it was a game-changer. It showed the world that electric cars could be powerful, luxurious, and exciting. But fast forward to 2021, and things have taken a turn. The latest iteration of the Model S, the Plaid, is receiving mixed reviews and raising doubts about Tesla’s engineering prowess.

The Model S Plaid boasts over 1,000 horsepower and promises mind-bending acceleration. However, the reality falls short of expectations. Road & Track’s Senior Reporter, Chris Perkins, describes his experience driving the Plaid as “terrifying.” Despite the impressive power, the Plaid lacks the necessary chassis, steering, and braking capabilities to handle it effectively.

Perkins compares the Plaid to Porsche’s Taycan Turbo S, a direct competitor in the high-performance electric sedan segment. The Taycan Turbo S excels in terms of dynamics, with impeccable steering, exceptional grip, and flawless braking. Porsche’s commitment to engineering excellence is evident in their brake torture test, where every vehicle must stop multiple times without issues.

On the other hand, Tesla falls short in this regard, using the same standard brake components across the Model S lineup. Customers have the option to upgrade to a carbon-ceramic brake package for an extra $15,000, but this is an additional cost for a supposed flagship vehicle. Such compromises suggest a lack of attention to detail and quality engineering.

One could argue that Tesla’s focus on other projects, like the Cybertruck, has diverted resources from making the Plaid truly exceptional. Elon Musk’s brash public persona and controversial online antics further add to the skepticism surrounding the Plaid’s performance.

So, is the Tesla Model S Plaid truly living up to the hype? The answer seems to be a resounding no. While the Model S was once regarded as a groundbreaking vehicle, its latest iteration falls short in crucial areas. As the saying goes, “you either die a hero, or live long enough to become the villain.” It appears that, in the case of the Model S Plaid, the latter has come to pass.

Često postavljana pitanja

1. How does the Tesla Model S Plaid compare to competitors like the Porsche Taycan?

The Tesla Model S Plaid falls short when compared to the Porsche Taycan Turbo S in terms of dynamics, braking, and overall engineering excellence.

2. Can customers upgrade the brakes on the Model S Plaid?

For an additional cost of $15,000, customers can opt for a carbon-ceramic brake package, which is not included as standard.

3. Has Tesla’s focus on other projects affected the quality of the Model S Plaid?

There are concerns that Tesla’s focus on projects like the Cybertruck may have diverted resources from making the Plaid a truly exceptional vehicle.

4. What is the significance of Elon Musk’s public persona?

Elon Musk’s brash public persona and controversial online behavior have contributed to skepticism surrounding the Plaid’s performance and Tesla’s engineering capabilities.

5. Is the Tesla Model S still a groundbreaking car?

The original Tesla Model S was considered groundbreaking, but the latest iteration, the Plaid, fails to live up to the hype and falls short in crucial areas.