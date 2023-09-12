Gradski život

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći umjetne inteligencije

Vijesti iz kluba

Dell S3422DWG: Najbolji izbor za ultraširoke monitore za igranje

ByRobert Andrew

Rujna 12, 2023
Dell S3422DWG: Najbolji izbor za ultraširoke monitore za igranje

The Dell S3422DWG is an impressive ultra-wide gaming monitor that offers a host of features at an affordable price. Originally priced at $500, Dell is now offering it for only $3479.99, making it one of the best options on the market under $400.

With a 34-inch size and an ultra-wide 3440×1440 resolution, this monitor provides a stunning visual experience. The 16:10 aspect ratio and 1800R curve further enhance immersion, allowing gamers to truly immerse themselves in their favorite titles.

One of the key advantages of the Dell S3422DWG is its 1440p resolution. This resolution strikes a balance between image quality and performance, offering beautiful visuals without putting excessive strain on your system. Paired with a powerful graphics card like the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, gamers can enjoy max graphic settings or ultra high framerates, giving them an edge in competitive gaming.

Featuring a VA panel, this monitor boasts a 1ms response time, a 144Hz refresh rate, a 3000:1 contrast ratio, and 90% DCI-P3 color coverage. Although not officially G-SYNC compatible, the monitor has been tested and found to work well with G-SYNC, providing smooth and tear-free gaming experiences.

One notable advantage of the Dell S3422DWG is its impressive warranty. While most monitors come with just a one-year warranty, this monitor offers a three-year warranty. Additionally, it is eligible for Dell’s Premium Panel Exchange program, allowing users to receive a free panel replacement during the warranty period if even a single bright pixel is detected.

Overall, the Dell S3422DWG is an excellent choice for gamers looking for a high-performance ultra-wide gaming monitor. With its stunning visual quality, fast refresh rate, and generous warranty, it offers incredible value for its price.

Sources: Dell

By Robert Andrew

Povezano post

Vijesti iz kluba

Recenzija Wordlea: Analiza slagalice Wordle 819

Rujna 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Vijesti iz kluba

Drevne bakterije prve su kolonizirale kopno prije više od 407 milijuna godina

Rujna 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Vijesti iz kluba

Usporedba Sonos Beam (Gen 2) i Samsung HW-S60B Soundbara

Rujna 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Promašili ste

Znanost

Podrijetlo vertebralnih kostiju i njihova uloga u metastazama tumora

Rujna 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari
Znanost

Korištenje eDNA za razumijevanje genetskog sastava cijele populacije

Rujna 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentari
Znanost

NASA-ini astronauti i kozmonauti sigurno stigli na Međunarodnu svemirsku postaju

Rujna 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentari
Znanost

Nova utrka za Mjesec: Uspostavljanje lunarne ekonomije

Rujna 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentari